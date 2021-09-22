Week 5 Prep Football Capsules

WEST FLORENCE(4-0 OVERALL, 1-0 REGION 6-4A) at HARTSVILLE (1-3, 1-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville)
LAST MEETING: 2020, West Florence won 33-28.
KEY PLAYERS – WF: RB Terry McKithen, QB Deuce Hudson. H: RB J’Shawn Anderson, RB Carmello McDaniel.
NOTES: Hartsville leads series 27-6. Forty years ago, on Sept. 17, 1971, these two teams played each other for the first time, with the Red Foxes winning that game 7-6. Carroll Wright (Hartsville) and Clyde Wrenn (West Florence) were the coaches…. This season, the teams have combined for 2,643 yards during their four games (West Florence has 1,458, and Hartsville 1,185)…. Hartsville QB McKendrie Douglas has passed for 533 yards, and rushed for 157 more. Knights QB Deuce Hudson, meanwhile, has rushed for 522 and passed for 265…. McKithen has rushed for 654 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Lloyd 262 and two. Anderson, meanwhile, has rushed for 490 and seven, and McDaniel 401 and seven.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (2-1 OVERALL, 0-1 REGION 6-4A) AT SOUTH FLORENCE (3-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
RADIO: ESPN Radio 96.3/1230 AM (Florence)
LAST MEETING: 2020, North Myrtle Beach won 35-7
KEY PLAYERS: NMB: RB Tavarius Hooks, RB Elijah Vereen. SF: QB LaNorris Sellers, RB Tyae McWhite.
NOTES: North Myrtle Beach leads series 1-0…. Sellers has passed for 750 yards and 10 touchdowns during the Bruins' first four games. McWhite, meanwhile, after not playing the entire first half of the Bruins' season opener, has 530 rushing yards and eight scores…. Bruins receiver Evin Singletary has been one of Sellers' go-to guys with 438 yards and five touchdowns….South Florence is off to its best start since 2015, when the Bruins also started 3-1. The Bruins’ Jaylin Davis has made three sacks, and Hartsville’s Alex Hunt has made 45 tackles.