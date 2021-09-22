Week 5 Prep Football Capsules

NOTES: Hartsville leads series 27-6. Forty years ago, on Sept. 17, 1971, these two teams played each other for the first time, with the Red Foxes winning that game 7-6. Carroll Wright (Hartsville) and Clyde Wrenn (West Florence) were the coaches…. This season, the teams have combined for 2,643 yards during their four games (West Florence has 1,458, and Hartsville 1,185)…. Hartsville QB McKendrie Douglas has passed for 533 yards, and rushed for 157 more. Knights QB Deuce Hudson, meanwhile, has rushed for 522 and passed for 265…. McKithen has rushed for 654 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Lloyd 262 and two. Anderson, meanwhile, has rushed for 490 and seven, and McDaniel 401 and seven.