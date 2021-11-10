 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wendy's High School Heisman winners for Pee Dee schools
0 Comments

Wendy's High School Heisman winners for Pee Dee schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wendy's High School Heisman logo

Iva Wilson, Williamsburg Academy (also state girls' winner, national finalist)

Amiya Alston, Wilson

Derrick Bradley, Lee Central

Emma Danback, Laurence Manning Academy

Timothy Goldsmith, Manning

Ethan Hunt, Lamar

Stacey Jefferson, Cheraw

Ashley Martin, Pee Dee Academy

Brayden Mays, Hartsville

Madison Motley, Lee Academy

Kyler Odom, East Clarendon

Zander Poston, Hannah-Pamplico

Billy Price, Williamsburg Academy

Jody Sellers, Chesterfield

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert