West Florence aims for 2-0 record Friday at Lake City

FLORENCE, S.C. – While West Florence waits on Sam Spence’s left ankle to heal, the Knights’ kicking team is in flux. Coach Jody Jenerette said Spence, who was injured after making the winning field goal in Friday’s 31-28 victory over Lexington, will be out for a time.

“Sam’s probably going to be out for a few weeks,” said Jenerette, whose team is ranked fourth in Class 4A. “He’s actually a lot further along than we expected him to be after what happened. So, I’d say a couple of weeks, but you never know. It kind of depends on how the treatment schedule goes and whatever our trainer says.

“But we’re not looking for him to play either this Friday (at Lake City) or next Friday (at home against Socastee),” he added. “Franklin Emerson will kick off, for now, and everything else is still a work in progress.”

West’s defense, meanwhile, is just fine after forcing three turnovers, one of which led to Spence’s game-winning field goal.

“Those guys fly around,” Jenerette said. “They just dominate when they’re locked in and ready to go. We’ve just got to stop falling.”

Lexington scored twice Friday on long touchdown passes.

“In one case, we blew a coverage. And we fell down the next time,” Jenerette said. “We’ve got to do better than that. But overall, those guys played really well. I thought Brody Cook played probably the best game he’s played since he has been here on the defensive line. And, obviously, (Emerson, a star linebacker) played well; he always will, and Dashawn Gamble, also.”

Knights senior Darren Lloyd comes off a memorable game in which he ran for 101 yards and a TD, and returned a long kick to set up another West score. Then, he intercepted a pass to all but seal Friday’s win. Quarterback Deuce Hudson, Friday, accounted for 226 total yards (108 passing) and two total touchdowns, and Bryson Graves caught one of Hudson’s passes for a 98-yard score.

“If you’re going to be good on offense, your best players are going to have to make plays, and we did,” said Jenerette, whose team is 1-0. “There are Deuce and Darren, and Bryson came up big on that long catch, and that’s what we’re going to have to do early: Hit some big plays. I don’t know if we’re good enough to ground it out and get four or five yards on every rep. So, we’re going to need guys to make over-the-top plays and long runs. And those guys are capable of doing it.”

Lake City’s defensive line, with the likes of Andre McFadden-Pressley and Amare Adams (offers from the likes of South Carolina, Florida State) does grab Jenerette’s attention.

“Lake City probably has the best defensive line we’re going to see all year. They have a two-time state wrestling champion (McFadden-Pressley) and (Adams), who has an offer from USC at defensive end,” Jenerette said. “They just have some big ol’ guys. We’ve struggled in moving people. That has always been our weakness, and I don’t see that changing to be honest with you.

“I don’t know if we’re going to be able to match up with them in that way,” he added. “It’s going to come down to whether or not we want to. We can kind of scheme a little bit here and there to give ourselves a chance.”

Coach Ronnie Baker’s Panthers, who opened their season last week with a 20-7 win over SCISA power Laurence Manning, are also building momentum.

“I feel good about our team,” Baker said. “We’re fairly young; we have a lot of sophomores starting on the field, but I see our team getting better each week. We’re looking forward to the challenges of playing West Florence, which is a highly ranked 4A team. We want to go against a team like that just to see where we are in our maturation process and see how we compare, and how we stack up.”

Panthers QB Kenjae Burgess passed for 101 yards and rushed for 127 more and a TD Friday against the Swampcats.

“(Burgess) is a competitor,” Baker said. “He was able to take control of that game in the third and fourth quarter and ensure we got the win with some timely passing and some great inside running. I see him continuing to get better.”