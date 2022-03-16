West Florence athletic director Greg Johnson named state's A.D. of year

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence athletic director, Greg Johnson, is the South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association's A.D. of the year.

"That's a nice award; it's nice to be honored," Johnson said.

Johnson, West's athletic director since spring 2018, was previously an assistant principal at Darlington High School. But the majority of his career was focused on sports. In the past, he had served in coaching roles at Conway, West Florence and his alma mater, Sumter.

"I was a lot more uncomfortable going from football coach to assistant principal," Johnson said. "That was a lot scarier, getting into the academic world. But I was a lot more confident going into athletics. I was getting more into my comfort zone."

Being an athletic director is administrative. As Johnson looks back, he considers that to be the main trait learned from being an assistant principal for the Falcons.

"I think the biggest thing I learned from that was discipline in the workplace," Johnson said. "There are 20 different things to do, and I have to do them before I leave -- regardless of what time I get home at night. I have to be very task-oriented, and that kind of stuff."

But with Johnson, being an athletic director is a passion instead of a job.

"I tell my wife every day I wake up and am excited to go to work; it's a lot of fun to see the kids," Johnson said. "I have been blessed and fortunate to have student-athletes like Avion McBride and Charles Mazick and Kate Sansbury. It's great to be surrounded by kids who want to be the best. To see them trying to seek out and do just that is very rewarding."

Last year, this organization honored Florence One Schools superintendent Richard O'Malley as the state's superintendent of the year.

"(O'Malley) has done such a great job of trying to make us equal with everybody else," Johnson said. "And through his efforts to do that, he took us to an even higher level."

With that in mind, Johnson said his honor is by no means an individual one.

"My name's on the plaque; that's great. But so many people in our program have stood out," Johnson said. ""Larry Reynolds is head of ground maintenance, and Todd Martin handles the electricity issues every time I call him. We have tremendous football coaches and basketball coaches. We've had five coaches of the year in our region. And, Dr. O'Malley's secretary, Kim Hoffman, works hard for all of us."

Johnson added the Knights' success is the result of culture.

"What we've found is, when one team starts winning, it's contagious," Johnson said. "I think that's the product of a winning culture. Winning and losing are very contagious. And, all the kids have bought in."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.