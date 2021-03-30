West Florence baseball all by itself atop region

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence continued its flair for the dramatic Monday, winning 3-2 over fifth-ranked Hartsville.
"It's a huge win for us," Knights coach Josh Brown said. "We're 3-0 in the region (6-4A) now, and Hartsville is just a great baseball team, It feels really good to come out and win tonight. We played our best, matched up with their best, and good things happened tonight."
Ty Suggs scored on Coleman Kelly's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, and the Knights celebrated in that fashion for the third time this season.
"It was a big at-bat for the game," Kelly said. "If I didn't get a hit, we might still be playing."
The Knights also won in walk-off fashion against Class A power, East Clarendon, and rival South Florence.
Winning pitcher George Derrick Floyd, meanwhile, struck out 12 batters Monday.
The Knights took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a Kelly single and Harley Davis sacrifice fly. Then, with two outs in the top of the seventh, the Red Foxes' Treion McFarland stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He scored on Jackson Moore's double to trim West Florence's lead to 2-1.
By then, however, Floyd had already struck out three batters, and he struck out a fourth to end that inning. After escaping West Florence scoring threats in the third and fifth, Hartsville made its move to tie the game with two outs. After Cam Cannarella singled and stole second, he scored on an RBI single by Owen Taylor.
In the top of the seventh, Hartsville's Brendan Lee capitalized on a West Florence outfield error and reached second with two outs. But Floyd recorded his 12th strikeout of the game to end the Red Foxes' threat and set the stage for yet another dramatic West Florence victory.
After Suggs walked to start the bottom of the seventh, he advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Nic Edick. Josh Williams walked to put runners and first and second. Then, Kelly singled up the middle, and the Knights' record improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 6-4A to take sole possession of first place.
"We came out flat,," Hartsville coach Tony Gainey said. "We started with having no school today, and coming out − I don't know what they did this morning. Did they stay in the bed? But we didn't come out focused. We had (batting practice) at our place, and it wasn't good before we came here. Our in-and-out round was not good before the game. Our approaches at the plate were not good. (Starting pitcher Owen Taylor) didn't have his best outing on the mound. Two hits. (Floyd) is a good pitcher. I've got to hand it to him. He threw a good ballgame. But we're better offensively than that. It was a bad night all around."
H;010;010;0-2-2-1
WF;200;000;1-3-2-1
WP -- George Derrick Floyd (7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 12 K, 2 BB). LP -- Brendan Lee (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB).