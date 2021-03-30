West Florence baseball all by itself atop region

In the top of the seventh, Hartsville's Brendan Lee capitalized on a West Florence outfield error and reached second with two outs. But Floyd recorded his 12th strikeout of the game to end the Red Foxes' threat and set the stage for yet another dramatic West Florence victory.

After Suggs walked to start the bottom of the seventh, he advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Nic Edick. Josh Williams walked to put runners and first and second. Then, Kelly singled up the middle, and the Knights' record improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 6-4A to take sole possession of first place.

"We came out flat,," Hartsville coach Tony Gainey said. "We started with having no school today, and coming out − I don't know what they did this morning. Did they stay in the bed? But we didn't come out focused. We had (batting practice) at our place, and it wasn't good before we came here. Our in-and-out round was not good before the game. Our approaches at the plate were not good. (Starting pitcher Owen Taylor) didn't have his best outing on the mound. Two hits. (Floyd) is a good pitcher. I've got to hand it to him. He threw a good ballgame. But we're better offensively than that. It was a bad night all around."