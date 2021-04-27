West Florence baseball misses on chance to take sole possession of Region 6-4A lead

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. -- West Florence missed on a chance to take sole possession of first place in Region 6-4A by walking nine batters (and hitting another) while losing 10-2 Tuesday at North Myrtle Beach.

Before Tuesday's game, the Knights and Hartsville were tied atop the region with 5-1 records. But after Hartsville also lost Tuesday (1-0, against South Florence) the Chiefs are now alone atop the group with a 7-2 mark.

With Tuesday's game tied at 2 in the second inning, West starting pitcher George Derrick Floyd walked three of the first four batters he faced to load the bases. The Chiefs took a 3-2 lead on Jomar Lugo's sacrifice fly. Burgess Gurganus' two-run double then increased the lead to three runs, and Luke Rice's RBI single gave North Myrtle a 6-2 advantage.

North Myrtle pitcher Billy Barlow, a Clemson commit, simply added to the Knights' problems by striking out 11 batters in six innings. He even struck out four in the top of the third (West's Dylan Snyder struck out but reached on a passed ball).

Four more Chiefs were walked during a four-run fourth (two by Floyd, two by reliever, Matt Guerriero). After Floyd's second walk loaded the bases, with North Myrtle leading 7-2, Guerriero walked two batters in before bringing in another on a hit batsman to make it 10-2.