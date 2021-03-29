West Florence baseball wins 3-2 over Hartsville

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence's flair for the dramatic provided the Knights' biggest sparks this season, winning 3-2 over fifth-ranked Hartsville on Monday.
Ty Suggs scored on Coleman Kelly's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, and the Knights celebrated in that fashion for the third time this season.
The Knights also won in walk-off fashion against Class A power, East Clarendon, and rival South Florence.
Winning pitcher George Derrick Floyd, meanwhile, struck out 12 batters.
