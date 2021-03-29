 Skip to main content
West Florence baseball wins 3-2 over Hartsville
Resized_20210329015227_IMG_7637.jpeg

West Florence's Ty Suggs celebrates after crossing home plate on Coleman Kelly's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh that gave the Knights a 3-2 win over Hartsville.

 SCOTT CHANCEY/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence's flair for the dramatic provided the Knights' biggest sparks this season, winning 3-2 over fifth-ranked Hartsville on Monday.

Ty Suggs scored on Coleman Kelly's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, and the Knights celebrated in that fashion for the third time this season.

The Knights also won in walk-off fashion against Class A power, East Clarendon, and rival South Florence. 

Winning pitcher George Derrick Floyd, meanwhile, struck out 12 batters.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

