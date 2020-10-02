West Florence beats Hartsville 33-28

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence quarterback George Derrick Floyd completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Snyder with 6:15 left, and that was the difference in the Knights' 33-28 win Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Floyd passed for 142 yards and two touchdowns -- both to Snyder -- and rushed for 70. Teammate Terry McKithen rushed for 146 yards on 19 carries and also had a second-quarter touchdown. McKithen also had an effective night receiving with four catches for 83 yards.

Hartsville did have one final chance for the go-ahead touchdown at West's 21. Great defense by Knights defensive back Marshall Brown broke up one Owen Taylor pass intended on second and 11 for Roddi Morris in the end zone. On third and 11, J'Shawn Anderson was unable to hold on to Taylor's pass. And on fourth, Taylor's pass to D.P. Pendergrass was broken up.

West ran the clock out from there.

H 0 21 0 7 -- 28

WF 3 21 3 6 -- 33

FIRST QUARTER

WF – Sam Spence 39 FG, 6:03

SECOND QUARTER