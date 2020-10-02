 Skip to main content
West Florence beats Hartsville 33-28
Prep Football

West Florence green helmet 2019

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence quarterback George Derrick Floyd completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Snyder with 6:15 left, and that was the difference in the Knights' 33-28 win Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Floyd passed for 142 yards and two touchdowns -- both to Snyder -- and rushed for 70. Teammate Terry McKithen rushed for 146 yards on 19 carries and also had a second-quarter touchdown. McKithen also had an effective night receiving with four catches for 83 yards.

Hartsville did have one final chance for the go-ahead touchdown at West's 21. Great defense by Knights defensive back Marshall Brown broke up one Owen Taylor pass intended on second and 11 for Roddi Morris in the end zone. On third and 11, J'Shawn Anderson was unable to hold on to Taylor's pass. And on fourth, Taylor's pass to D.P. Pendergrass was broken up.

West ran the clock out from there.

H 0 21 0 7 -- 28

WF 3 21 3 6 -- 33

FIRST QUARTER

WF – Sam Spence 39 FG, 6:03

SECOND QUARTER

H – J’Shawn Anderson 8 run (Chase Elsessler kick), 10:41

WF – Terry McKithen 15 run (kick failed), 10:14

WF – Nyke Johnson 74 run (Spence kick), 6:24

WF – D.P. Pendergrass 98 kick return (Elsessler kick), 5:50

H – Anderson 13 run (Elsessler kick), 1:20

WF – Dylan Snyder 30 pass from George Derrick Floyd (Spence kick), :11.4

THIRD QUARTER

WF – Spence 29 FG, 3:14

FOURTH QUARTER

H – Pendergrass 20 pass from Taylor (Elsessler kick), 10:34

WF – Snyder 5 pass from Floyd (run failed), 6:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – H: Pendergrass 9-65, Darian McMillan 6-37, J’Shawn Anderson 8-35, Owen Taylor 10-49. WF: Floyd 18-70, McKithen 19-146, Johnson 3-87, Steven Smalls 1-4.

PASSING – H: Taylor 6-11-1-78. WF: Floyd 11-15-0-142.

RECEIVING – H: Pendergrass 4-38, Anderson 2-40. WF: Smalls 3-13, Snyder 4-46, McKithen 4-83.

RECORDS: H 0-2 overall, 0-2 Region 6-4A; WF 2-0, 2-0.

