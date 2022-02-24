West Florence beats North Augusta 59-58 to clinch lower-state final spot against Wilson

West Florence (24-3) responded, however, with a 9-0 run for a 57-53 lead as the game approached its final minute. Steven Smalls gave the Knights the lead with a layup, and then Avion McBride added one of his own for the four-point edge.

The Jackets turned to senior Austin Harrell, one of two All-State picks on the roster, and he snapped the Knights' scoring run with a bucket to cut the deficit in half.

Elijah Hall, North Augusta's other All-State pick, tied it at the line with 21.8 seconds left, and then West Florence inbounded and surged back to the other end in search of the go-ahead bucket.

It didn't come on the first attempt, but there was McBride for the put-back with 5.8 seconds remaining that stood as the game-winner. McBride scored 13 points and was one of three Knights in double figures. All-State pick Deuce Hudson scored 12 of his 14 in the second half, including 10 in a pivotal third quarter that ended with the teams tied at 44, and Darren Lloyd was a thorn in North Augusta's side all night on his way to a team-high 18 points.

Harrell led North Augusta with 19 in his final game, and he was responsible for five of the Jackets' eight 3-pointers. Wilcher scored 10, freshman Daron Dunbar had nine and Hall added eight.