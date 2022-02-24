West Florence beats North Augusta 59-58 to clinch lower-state final spot against Wilson

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- It all came down to a free throw.
Thirty-one minutes and 59 seconds of game time Thursday night left just a point separating the North Augusta and West Florence boys' basketball teams in the third round of the Class AAAA playoffs at Jacket Arena.
North Augusta's Will Stallings stood at the stripe, and emergency substitution to shoot the free throws after Amarri Wilcher was hurt while being fouled on his way to the basket.
Stallings' first attempt was pure. The ball was bounced back to him, 0.8 on the clock and a chance to send the game to overtime.
His try drew iron, though, sending both teams home - North Augusta's season is over, while West Florence is moving on to the Lower State title game Tuesday at the Florence Center following a 59-58 nailbiter.
"Two teams battled to the very end," said North Augusta head coach Tony Harrell. "I hate that it ended the way that it did, but both teams just played really, really good basketball."
North Augusta (17-9), the Region 5-AAAA champions and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs, held a 53-48 lead with 3:21 to go after Damario Saxon checked into the game and banked in a layup.
West Florence (24-3) responded, however, with a 9-0 run for a 57-53 lead as the game approached its final minute. Steven Smalls gave the Knights the lead with a layup, and then Avion McBride added one of his own for the four-point edge.
The Jackets turned to senior Austin Harrell, one of two All-State picks on the roster, and he snapped the Knights' scoring run with a bucket to cut the deficit in half.
Elijah Hall, North Augusta's other All-State pick, tied it at the line with 21.8 seconds left, and then West Florence inbounded and surged back to the other end in search of the go-ahead bucket.
It didn't come on the first attempt, but there was McBride for the put-back with 5.8 seconds remaining that stood as the game-winner. McBride scored 13 points and was one of three Knights in double figures. All-State pick Deuce Hudson scored 12 of his 14 in the second half, including 10 in a pivotal third quarter that ended with the teams tied at 44, and Darren Lloyd was a thorn in North Augusta's side all night on his way to a team-high 18 points.
Harrell led North Augusta with 19 in his final game, and he was responsible for five of the Jackets' eight 3-pointers. Wilcher scored 10, freshman Daron Dunbar had nine and Hall added eight.
North Augusta jumped out to an early 15-6 lead and led 17-12 after one quarter, but West Florence used an 11-2 run to tie the game early in the second. The game was tied again at 25 before North Augusta went on an 8-2 run for a 33-27 lead at the half.
West Florence scored the first seven points of the third quarter to take the lead, but a Harrell triple put the Jackets right back in front. The Knights scored 10 of the next 15 points, and a Wilcher corner 3 in the final seconds of the quarter squared the score at 44.
The Knights' win streak is now at 11 games heading into a familiar matchup with Region 6-AAAA rival Wilson, a 74-52 winner over Midland Valley on Thursday. The teams split their regular season meetings and now will play a winner-take-all third at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The loss breaks up a North Augusta doubleheader at Lower State - the girls' team advanced to that stage with a 35-32 win over North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, and the boys looked like they'd also be making the trip until the Knights pulled it out at the end.
"They're tough. They're disciplined. They play hard, and they love each other," Tony Harrell said of his team. "I've got a lot of them coming back next year. We're going to remember what this feels like, and it's going to motivate us to work extra hard this offseason to get back."
WF 12 15 17 15 - 59
NA 17 16 11 14 - 58
West Florence: Darren Lloyd 18, Deuce Hudson 14, Avion McBride 13, Bryson Graves 6, Valerian Bruce 4, Steven Smalls 4.