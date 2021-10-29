 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Florence beats South Florence 28-27, clinches third place in Region 6-4A
0 Comments

West Florence beats South Florence 28-27, clinches third place in Region 6-4A

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
West Florence wf athletics logo 2018-19

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Region 6-4A picture became clear after West Florence's 28-27 win Friday over rival South Florence at Knight Stadium.

Coach Jody Jenerette's Knights clinched third place in the region, and Hartsville will be second. South Florence, meanwhile, dropped to fourth after the three-way tie for second in the region was settled by points allowed and head-to-head. The three teams were each 3-2 in the region after Friday's games.

West's win also evened the 54-game series with South at 27 wins apiece.

SF;0;7;0;20--27

WF;7;14;0;7--28

FIRST QUARTER

WF -- Steven Smalls 50 fumble return (Sam Spence kick), 7:17

SECOND QUARTER 

WF -- Kelvin Hunter fumble recovery in end zone (Spence kick), 9:28

WF -- Franklin Emerson blocked punt, recovered it in end zone (Spence kick), 7:54

SF -- Jabray Johnson 40 pass from Quincy Rhodes (Grant McDonald kick), 1:13

FOURTH QUARTER

SF -- Johnson 49 pass from Rhodes (McDonald kick), 9:49

SF -- Malik Terry 7 run (McDonald kick), 4:05

WF -- Terry McKithen 38 run (Spence kick), 3:11

SF -- Johnson 66 pass from Rhodes (kick failed), 2:18

WILL BE UPDATED

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert