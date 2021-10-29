West Florence beats South Florence 28-27, clinches third place in Region 6-4A

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Region 6-4A picture became clear after West Florence's 28-27 win Friday over rival South Florence at Knight Stadium.
Coach Jody Jenerette's Knights clinched third place in the region, and Hartsville will be second. South Florence, meanwhile, dropped to fourth after the three-way tie for second in the region was settled by points allowed and head-to-head. The three teams were each 3-2 in the region after Friday's games.
West's win also evened the 54-game series with South at 27 wins apiece.
SF;0;7;0;20--27
WF;7;14;0;7--28
FIRST QUARTER
WF -- Steven Smalls 50 fumble return (Sam Spence kick), 7:17
SECOND QUARTER
WF -- Kelvin Hunter fumble recovery in end zone (Spence kick), 9:28
WF -- Franklin Emerson blocked punt, recovered it in end zone (Spence kick), 7:54
SF -- Jabray Johnson 40 pass from Quincy Rhodes (Grant McDonald kick), 1:13
FOURTH QUARTER
SF -- Johnson 49 pass from Rhodes (McDonald kick), 9:49
SF -- Malik Terry 7 run (McDonald kick), 4:05
WF -- Terry McKithen 38 run (Spence kick), 3:11
SF -- Johnson 66 pass from Rhodes (kick failed), 2:18
