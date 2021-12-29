West Florence beats South Florence to reach Pepsi Carolina Classic final

FLORENCE, S.C. – This year’s West Florence’s squad occasionally pays tribute to the city of Florence’s heritage by donning one of its nicknames, “Magic City,” on black uniforms.
After winning 53-49 over South Florence on Wednesday, first-year coach Kevin Robinson’s Knights are one win away for adding another name for the first time since 2018: Pepsi Carolina Classic tournament champions.
“It’s great. Not only is it great for my team, it’s great for the community, and the Boys & Girls Club and that’s why we’re doing it,” said West coach David Robinson, whose team plays 2019 tournament champion, North Augusta, at 7 p.m. Thursday for the championship at South Florence. “We want to help share the awareness of the Boys & Girls Club (tournament benefactor) and why we’re doing what we’re doing for the tournament. What a way to get into the championship game.”
West (11-2) set the tone midway through the second quarter, going on a 19-3 run that closed out the first half.
“The biggest thing was being patient, offensively,” Robinson said. “Take what South Florence was giving us, whether they were playing zone or man. Just be patient in our sets and let the game come to us. Once we did that, things kind of went our way.”
After trailing 16-14 at first quarter’s end, the Knights hung around before pulling away. West took the lead for good with three Darren Lloyd free throws that gave the Knights a 23-21 advantage. Lloyd, who had 13 points at halftime and 15 for the game, followed with a layup and 3-pointer to extend his team’s advantage to 28-21.
“(Lloyd) has killer instincts,” Robinson said. “When he smells blood, he’s going to attack. Darren knows I trust him with the basketball; he makes smart decisions. He has free range to take over when he sees fit.”
A Valerian Bruce free throw, followed by Deuce Hudson 3-pointer, then increased the advantage to 32-21. And, two more Bruce free throws closed out the run and gave West its 34-22 halftime lead.
Although South made a furious charge (Khristian Bruce scored nine of his team-high 16 points during the third quarter), the Bruins could not get back over the top.
“Basketball is a game of runs and momentum shifts,” Robinson said. “At the end of the day, just like Tuesday (a 55-54 win over Marlboro County), I told the guys to keep their poise and play basketball the way we know how to.”
Valerian Bruce also finished in double figures with 15 points, followed by Hudson with 12.
South Florence will play Hartsville in Thursday’s third-place game at 2:30 p.m.
“The second quarter was obviously the difference in the game. Score-wise, we beat them in the other three quarters,” said South coach Aaron Stevens, whose team’s record is 6-5. “But in that second quarter, they went on a run and the pressure bothered us a little bit. And they were able to jump out to a lead.”
But Stevens is proud of what appears to be a trend: His players giving strong effort regardless of the score.
“I’m proud of the way they fought back. That’s become a theme with this team," Stevens said. "We’re never out of the game. If we’re down 12, 15 points, whatever it is, we always seem to find a way to fight back. With a young core, that’s exciting to see.”
WF;14;20;10;9--53
SF;16;6;16;11--49
WEST FLORENCE (53)
Deuce Hudson 12, Valerian Bruce 15, Darren Lloyd 15, Graves 4, McBride 3.
SOUTH FLORENCE (49)
Brown 6, Khristian Bruce 16, McElveen 4, Gamble 2, McMillan 3, Dickens 6, Robinson 8, Lesane 4.
