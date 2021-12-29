West Florence beats South Florence to reach Pepsi Carolina Classic final

FLORENCE, S.C. – This year’s West Florence’s squad occasionally pays tribute to the city of Florence’s heritage by donning one of its nicknames, “Magic City,” on black uniforms.

After winning 53-49 over South Florence on Wednesday, first-year coach Kevin Robinson’s Knights are one win away for adding another name for the first time since 2018: Pepsi Carolina Classic tournament champions.

“It’s great. Not only is it great for my team, it’s great for the community, and the Boys & Girls Club and that’s why we’re doing it,” said West coach David Robinson, whose team plays 2019 tournament champion, North Augusta, at 7 p.m. Thursday for the championship at South Florence. “We want to help share the awareness of the Boys & Girls Club (tournament benefactor) and why we’re doing what we’re doing for the tournament. What a way to get into the championship game.”

West (11-2) set the tone midway through the second quarter, going on a 19-3 run that closed out the first half.