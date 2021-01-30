West Florence boys' focus is on depth

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence coach Nate Livesay is emphasizing depth as the Knights prepare for these next two weeks before the Region 6-4A tournament.

Although the Knights already know they’re the tournament’s top seed through a blind draw, the three regular-season games before that will set the tone.

“Some teams have been able to have shorter breaks than what we have,” Livesay said, referencing fellow region teams Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, which are already playing. “But for us, it was seven weeks between the last time we took the court and when we were allowed to come back.”

Suffice to say, this sports season has been a trying one because of the pandemic.

“There’s no playbook for that,” said Livesay, whose team has a first-round region tournament bye and will need one tournament win to reach state. “So we’ve just worked really hard on the basics to make sure we’re sound and get ourselves into the best conditioning that we can. We were playing really well when our season stopped (4-1 record). But we’re starting completely over, now.”

Although the Knights feature key players such as Darren Lloyd and Avion McBride, depth will be the overriding key.