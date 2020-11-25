West Florence boys pull away in second quarter, beat Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. – The West Florence boys put Tuesday’s 71-42 loss to Gray Collegiate in their rearview mirror and won 66-50 Wednesday against Darlington to finish play in the Turkey Shootout on the Knights’ home court.

After leading 8-4, a 17-2 surge to start the second put the game away. Late in the game, Darlington got within 58-50, but the Knights pulled back away.

West’s Avion McBride scored 10 of his team-high 18 points during that pivotal second quarter. Teammate Bryson Graves added 15, followed by Darren Lloyd with 12.

The Falcons were led by Tre’Quan Scott’s 19 points, followed by Deuce Hudson with 14 and Qua’liek Lewis with 10. Hudson suffered a second-half ankle injury and left the game, but Darlington coach Anthony Heilbronn said it was just a sprain, and that Hudson will be back to playing soon.

STORY WILL BE UPDATED WITH QUOTES THURSDAY

D 4 10 15 21 -- 50

WF 8 22 17 19 -- 66

WEST FLORENCE (66)

Bryson Graves 15, Bruce 4, Darren Lloyd 12, McKithen 5, Avion McBride 18, Williams 4, Tae Evans 8.