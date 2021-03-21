West Florence boys' soccer coach Billy Andrews 1 win away from 600

FLORENCE, S.C. — Coaching soccer was not on Billy Andrews’ post-collegiate radar. With a degree in hand from North Carolina A&T, his journey became as literal as it was figurative.
He taught preschool in New Jersey, worked as a Philadelphia, Pa., tour guide, and then helped start a youth soccer program at the Florence YMCA. Only then did a YMCA member, who also happened to be a Moore Middle School principal, ask Andrews if he wanted to teach at that school.
In the spring of 1978, a year after West Florence played club soccer, the Knights wanted to compete as a team and needed a coach. Enter Andrews, and 43 years later, he is one victory away from earning his 600th. That milestone can be achieved in Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. match at Myrtle Beach.
“Looking back, I just remember going to different places and coaching in different all-star games, both in this state and in North Carolina,” Andrews said. “I’ve been doing this for 44 years, and it’s wild to be close to 600 wins. I just look at it and ask, “Where has all the time gone?’ It has gone by so fast. To still be able to do it at a high level is fun to me.”
Andrews’ 599 wins ranks him second all-time in the state among boys’ SCHSL soccer coaches. Only Phil Savitz (now coaching River Bluff) has more with 767. Andrews was the South Carolina boys’ 2019 head coach in the Clash of the Carolinas All-Star Match against North Carolina. And he was the South co-boys’ coach in this state’s 2007 North-South All-Star match.
But as a student at Wilson High School, where Andrews graduated in 1970, his favorite sport was baseball — on a team on which his best pitch was a fastball.
“How fast was my fastball? I don’t know,” Andrews said, laughing. “They didn’t clock us back then. We’re talking about the 1960s and ‘70s.”
While attending North Carolina A&T, Andrews took an interest in soccer while playing on a club team and majoring in history and political science.
“I didn’t play soccer much growing up,” He said. “We’d just play it in the yard every now and then.”
Upon his college graduation, Andrews taught preschool for a year in New Jersey. He then worked just across that state line in 1976 as a tour guide at Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park. He even worked as a tour guide there on the country’s 1976 bicentennial, July 4.
“I would give tours of the Second Bank of the United States, Independence Hall and the Bishop White House, places like that around the park,” Andrews said. “That was something fun for me, since I majored in history.”
After returning to Florence in ’77, Andrews began working at the local YMCA and helped establish its youth soccer program. Andrews already had his teaching certificate. So when the Moore principal asked him if he wanted to fill in for a teacher who had left, Andrews wanted to give it a try.
Since Andrews was already working in the school district, and he had experience coaching soccer, West named him soccer coach of its first boys' 1978 team — a year after playing as a club.
There were no early growing pains, as the Knights’ first season was a winning one. But Andrews wanted his program to achieve even more. So summer camps became part of his teams’ itineraries.
“We went to a lot of those types of camps around the state,” recalled Andrews, who also was co-coach on South Carolina’s 2009 boys’ Clash of the Carolinas squad. “Our players learned from college coaches, and I learned a lot, myself. The best advice I took from it is to always remain competitive, to want to be the best you can be.”
Whether those who played for Andrews were on or off the field, that’s what he wished for.
“Coaching is all about the kids, the student-athletes,” Andrews said. “I get to see them grow and see them improve their skills and make themselves better competitors while wanting to be the best in everything they do.”
At the club-soccer level, former Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela played for Andrews. And at West Florence, Blake Pate — who in the past was named the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Person of the Year — played for him. Pate’s passion for soccer continues as he currently coaches Wilson’s boys’ soccer team.
But one of Andrews’ most prized players was his one of his grandchildren while coaching a local team while its full-time coach was out of town.
“He didn’t score, but he came close, though,” Andrews said with a smile.
Flash forward almost 10 years since Andrews won his 500th match, on April 1, 2011, Win No. 600 is within his grasp. Meanwhile, his soccer team (5-2-1) is on a four-match winning streak.
And the Knights are working to get better. That’s all Andrews ever asks for.
“They’re playing hard for themselves and for me and the school,” Andrews said. “I want them to be successful not just here, but in life.”