West Florence boys' soccer coach Billy Andrews 1 win away from 600

FLORENCE, S.C. — Coaching soccer was not on Billy Andrews’ post-collegiate radar. With a degree in hand from North Carolina A&T, his journey became as literal as it was figurative.

He taught preschool in New Jersey, worked as a Philadelphia, Pa., tour guide, and then helped start a youth soccer program at the Florence YMCA. Only then did a YMCA member, who also happened to be a Moore Middle School principal, ask Andrews if he wanted to teach at that school.

In the spring of 1978, a year after West Florence played club soccer, the Knights wanted to compete as a team and needed a coach. Enter Andrews, and 43 years later, he is one victory away from earning his 600th. That milestone can be achieved in Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. match at Myrtle Beach.

“Looking back, I just remember going to different places and coaching in different all-star games, both in this state and in North Carolina,” Andrews said. “I’ve been doing this for 44 years, and it’s wild to be close to 600 wins. I just look at it and ask, “Where has all the time gone?’ It has gone by so fast. To still be able to do it at a high level is fun to me.”