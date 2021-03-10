West Florence boys' soccer coach Billy Andrews earns 596th win

FLORENCE, S.C. — Billy Andrews' mantra goes like this: “Play hard, play aggressive and play smart.”
It worked for his previous 595 wins as the West Florence boys’ soccer coach. His Knights’ 4-0 win Tuesday against Wilson at Freedom Florence gave him No. 596. West scored its first goal during the match’s first minute. Floyd Goodstein scored during that pivotal first minute, the first of his two goals by game’s end.
“That was fantastic,” said Andrews, whose team is 2-2-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 6-4A. “We played the ball, and we were there to finish it. The ball was played on our side, and we finished it really well.”
Both of Goodstein’s goals were assisted by Drew Shaw, who coincidentally scored West’s second goal before halftime – assisted by none other than Goodstein.
“We played together. We started to come together as a team,” Andrews said. “We’ve started to find ourselves and discover what we’re capable of doing if we play as a team, which is very important.”
Especially important against a rival team like Wilson.
“It’s a rivalry match, a region match, and Wilson is a good team,” Andrews said. “We need to be prepared and respect every team we play, no matter who they are. And that was very important, I think.”
After Goodstein’s second-half goal increased the Knights’ lead to 3-0, teammate Jack Kitchen scored unassisted.
Goalkeeper Zach Way was credited with two saves, as the Knights’ midfield of Goodstein, Jackson Gibson, Aiden Kennedy, Hunter Santoscoy controlled possession and helped West (2-2-1 overall, 1-0 Region 6-4A) stay on the attack.
“Basically, it was communication,” Andrews said. “Communication is very important with that group. When they communicate, they play well. When they don’t communicate, they don’t play well. This was definitely a team effort, I don’t care who scores the goal. That’s part of the game: Which team scores the most goals. And we did it tonight. It doesn’t matter who scores for us, as long as we get it done.”
No matter the opponent, no matter the setting, even at Freedom Florence while the Knights’ new stadium for football and soccer is still not quite ready for games.
“I’ve played in every spot you can think of in Florence, in over 44 years,” Andrews said. “This is probably the weirdest place I’ve played — on a junior-league football field. But we’ve got to take what we’ve got. We’ve got to play hard wherever we play.”
Wilson, meanwhile, dropped to 3-1 and 0-1.
“I think there was a lot of intensity on (West’s) side, and we got tired,” Wilson coach Blake Pate said. “We certainly need to possess the ball a lot better. But kudos to them, they took the chances that they had, and we didn’t take the chances that we had.”