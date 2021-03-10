West Florence boys' soccer coach Billy Andrews earns 596th win

After Goodstein’s second-half goal increased the Knights’ lead to 3-0, teammate Jack Kitchen scored unassisted.

Goalkeeper Zach Way was credited with two saves, as the Knights’ midfield of Goodstein, Jackson Gibson, Aiden Kennedy, Hunter Santoscoy controlled possession and helped West (2-2-1 overall, 1-0 Region 6-4A) stay on the attack.

“Basically, it was communication,” Andrews said. “Communication is very important with that group. When they communicate, they play well. When they don’t communicate, they don’t play well. This was definitely a team effort, I don’t care who scores the goal. That’s part of the game: Which team scores the most goals. And we did it tonight. It doesn’t matter who scores for us, as long as we get it done.”

No matter the opponent, no matter the setting, even at Freedom Florence while the Knights’ new stadium for football and soccer is still not quite ready for games.

“I’ve played in every spot you can think of in Florence, in over 44 years,” Andrews said. “This is probably the weirdest place I’ve played — on a junior-league football field. But we’ve got to take what we’ve got. We’ve got to play hard wherever we play.”

Wilson, meanwhile, dropped to 3-1 and 0-1.