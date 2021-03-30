West Florence boys' soccer coach Billy Andrews earns 600th career win

COLUMBIA, S.C. − Billy Andrews earned his 600th victory as the West Florence boys' soccer team's coach when his Knights won 5-3 Monday over Spring Valley.
"Finally, (the wait) is over," said Andrews, whose first crack at win No. 600 was unsuccessful last week at Myrtle Beach. "It was a good win for us tonight against a quality team in Columbia."
Jack Kitchen scored four goals Monday, and teammate Floyd Goodstein added the other. Assists were recorded by Goodstein, Josh Walton, Ray Hudson and Aiden Kennedy.
Knights goalkeeper Zach Way, meanwhile, recorded seven saves for West, which improved to 6-3-1.
After the Knights' bus arrived back at West Florence, Knights athletic director Greg Johnson presented him with a commemorative soccer ball to celebrate the accomplishment. (Right after that, Andrews said he wanted to win 600 more.) Even before the Knights left Spring Valley, he was handed a commemorative shirt with "600" on it.
But as with most other coaches, Andrews' primary view about Monday's win was − simply put − that it was a win.
"It's a good feeling, but it's like another win to me, to be honest with you," said Andrews, who is South Carolina's second all-time winningest coach in boys' soccer.
But also like most coaches, after a little bit of reflection, the feeling turns sentimental.
"It means a lot to me, it means a lot for West Florence, it means a lot for soccer in this region," Andrews said. "It's just amazing. It's something that − over time − it just takes time to achieve something like that. And it just happened to me, God blessed me. And so, hey, I'm proud of the kids I've worked with over those 600 wins and so many losses. I'm proud of them all, from 44 years ago until 2021."
The Knights' next schedule game is 7:30 p.m. April 13 against North Myrtle Beach inside their new stadium for the first time.