West Florence boys' soccer coach Billy Andrews earns 600th career win

"It means a lot to me, it means a lot for West Florence, it means a lot for soccer in this region," Andrews said. "It's just amazing. It's something that − over time − it just takes time to achieve something like that. And it just happened to me, God blessed me. And so, hey, I'm proud of the kids I've worked with over those 600 wins and so many losses. I'm proud of them all, from 44 years ago until 2021."