 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Florence boys' soccer coach Billy Andrews earns 600th career win
0 comments
top story
West Florence Boys' Soccer

West Florence boys' soccer coach Billy Andrews earns 600th career win

{{featured_button_text}}
Screenshot_20210330-110314_Twitter.JPG

West Florence coach Billy Andrews holds a shirt commemorating his 600th career victory as the Knights' coach after his team's 5-3 win over Spring Valley on Monday.

 WEST FLORENCE HIGH SCHOOL

COLUMBIA, S.C. − Billy Andrews earned his 600th victory as the West Florence boys' soccer team's coach when his Knights won 5-3 Monday over Spring Valley.

"Finally, (the wait) is over," said Andrews, whose first crack at win No. 600 was unsuccessful last week at Myrtle Beach. "It was a good win for us tonight against a quality team in Columbia."

Jack Kitchen scored four goals Monday, and teammate Floyd Goodstein added the other. Assists were recorded by Goodstein, Josh Walton, Ray Hudson and Aiden Kennedy.

Knights goalkeeper Zach Way, meanwhile, recorded seven saves for West, which improved to 6-3-1.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After the Knights' bus arrived back at West Florence, Knights athletic director Greg Johnson presented him with a commemorative soccer ball to celebrate the accomplishment. (Right after that, Andrews said he wanted to win 600 more.) Even before the Knights left Spring Valley, he was handed a commemorative shirt with "600" on it.

But as with most other coaches, Andrews' primary view about Monday's win was − simply put − that it was a win.

"It's a good feeling, but it's like another win to me, to be honest with you," said Andrews, who is South Carolina's second all-time winningest coach in boys' soccer.

But also like most coaches, after a little bit of reflection, the feeling turns sentimental.

"It means a lot to me, it means a lot for West Florence, it means a lot for soccer in this region," Andrews said. "It's just amazing. It's something that − over time − it just takes time to achieve something like that. And it just happened to me, God blessed me. And so, hey, I'm proud of the kids I've worked with over those 600 wins and so many losses. I'm proud of them all, from 44 years ago until 2021."

The Knights' next schedule game is 7:30 p.m. April 13 against North Myrtle Beach inside their new stadium for the first time.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Just how bad was the missed call in UCONN vs. Baylor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert