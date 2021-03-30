 Skip to main content
West Florence boys' soccer coach Billy Andrews wins 600th match
Boys' Prep Soccer

West Florence boys' soccer coach Billy Andrews wins 600th match

ExsGQ4eXIAM7Wo0.jfif

West Florence boys' soccer coach Billy Andrews holds a shirt celebrating his 600th victory as the Knights' coach.

 West Florence

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Billy Andrews earned his 600th win as the West Florence boys' soccer team's coach when his Knights won 5-3 Monday over Spring Valley.

Jack Kitchen scored four goals, and teammate Floyd Goodstein added the other. Assists were recorded by Goodstein, Josh Walton, Ray Hudson and Aiden Kennedy.

Knights goalkeeper Zach Way, meanwhile, recorded seven saves for West, which improved to 6-3 1.

The Knights will play in their new stadium for the first time at 7:30 p.m. April 13 against North Myrtle Beach.

