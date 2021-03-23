West Florence boys' soccer loses 4-1 to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- West Florence boys' soccer coach Billy Andrews will have to wait another game before he can have a chance to win his 600th career match.
On Tuesday, his Knights trailed 3-0 at halftime and lost 4-1 at Myrtle Beach.
West Florence's lone goal was scored by Nate Crowe, on an assist by Jack Kitchens. The Knights' next match is 5 p.m. Friday against these same Seahawks in West Florence's new stadium.
WILL BE UPDATED WEDNESDAY WITH QUOTES
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
