West Florence boys' soccer rolls to 4-0 win over Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence scored during the first minute, and rolled to a 4-0 win against Wilson at Freedom Florence. The win was No. 596 of Knights coach Billy Andrews’ career.

Floyd Goodstein scored during that pivotal first minute, the first of his two goals by game’s end. Both were assisted by Drew Shaw, who coincidentally scored West’s second goal before halftime – assisted by none other than Goodstein.

After Goodstein added his other goal in the second half, teammate Jack Kitchen scored unassisted.

West goalkeeper Zach Way was credited with two saves, as the Knights’ midfield of Goodstein, Jackson Gibson, Aiden Kennedy, Hunter Santoscoy controlled possession and helped West (2-2-1 overall, 1-0 Region 6-4A) stay on the attack.

Paul Richardson had seven saves for the Tigers (3-1, 0-1).

