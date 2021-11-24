West Florence confident going into SCHSL Class 4A lower-state final

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(Haley) is a super-smart kid,” Jenerette said of Haley, who directed Beaufort to its first-round win by the score of 30-14 over South Florence. “He might be as good as anybody we’ve seen. He does a good job with the (run-pass-option) and reads it well. He’s athletic and super-fast. He reminds me of (last year’s WF quarterback) George Derrick Floyd, someone who can make something out of nothing. He throws the ball really well and has guys who can catch it.”

West quarterback Deuce Hudson, meanwhile, has evolved from one depended upon for efficiency to an outright playmaker. During last week’s 31-21 win over Hartsville – which is coached by the previous coach to take West to a state final in 2003, Jeff Calabrese – Hudson accounted for 138 yards total offense, including a TD pass to Avion McBride that put the game away.

Knights running back Terry McKithen, meanwhile, scored two touchdowns last week and has 1,683 yards and 27 scores for the season.

“Terry probably has the most quiet 1,700-yard, 27-touchdown season in the history of high school football,” said Jenerette, whose team is 10-2. “He gets some credit, but doesn’t get a ton for what he does. Deuce is helping Terry; they go hand in hand. Now, people are starting to get their eyes on Deuce. It’s helping Terry, and vice versa.