West Florence defense known for big plays

“It’s better to be lucky than good sometimes,” he added. “But it’s a great feeling when the ball is bouncing your way. Obviously, in years’ past, it had bounced the other way around here. We want to relish every moment we have with the ball bouncing our way.”

When the opponent has the ball, it’s the Knight defense’s job to make sure it keeps bouncing West’s way.

“I’m really proud of how we’re playing,” Devlin said. “We have a lot of young guys at certain spots. At the beginning of the year, we told them they’re going to be put in situations they’re not used to. But we’re going to depend on them to make big plays, and they’ve responded.”

Seven defensive starters are back (five from all of the 2020 campaign. Current starters Franklin Emerson and Kelvin Hunter also joined the team from J.V. for that final stretch), and West has certainly created its share of havoc on defense.

Emerson, at linebacker, has a team-high 124 tackles with three fumble recoveries, a couple of blocked punts, a sack as well as two interceptions along with a TD. Hunter has two recoveries and two sacks and a score of his own. And, Deshawn Gamble has two interceptions, a fumble recovery, two sacks and three TDs on defense.

“We’ve told them that we will always hold them at a high level,” Devlin said. “The expectations are high, and we’re not going to lower it for any team or anybody. Our players know the standard, and we’ve held them accountable for the whole season, and they have risen to the occasion.”

