West Florence edges South Florence in final game at Memorial Stadium

South Florence didn't give up, however, as Jordan McCullum recovered a Floyd fumble to give the Bruins one more chance. Facing fourth-and-10 on the Bruins’ final possession from the Knights 47, Sellers couldn’t find an open receiver and was sacked.

West ran out the clock.

“(South Florence) played fantastic,” Jenerette said. “They’ve gotten better every week. We knew it was going to be a war. But I don’t know if we really knew it was going to be a war. Our kids maybe looked at their (1-5 record) too much. We’ve got to come out and play every week. I’m glad we won, but I’m frustrated with our energy right now. I don’t know what’s going on.”

In the first quarter, each team had one possession – and scored.

West Florence took a 3-0 lead with a drive that lasted 7:32 and ended with a 29-yard field goal by Sam Spence.

South Florence then took care of the rest of the first quarter with a newfound rushing attack. After Marlowe said during the season his team was looking for that player to replace the injured Hahsaun Wilson, Nowlin took over that role Friday.