West Florence edges South Florence in final game at Memorial Stadium

FLORENCE, S.C. – As 71-year-old Memorial Stadium’s Friday lights shut off for good, its final memory will be one that West Florence proudly reflects upon:
City champions and playoff bound after a 24-20 victory Friday over rival South Florence.
“It’s a big deal to our kids, our community and our school,” said West Florence coach Jody Jenerette, whose team ends this pandemic-shortened regular season at 5-2 and will play in the first round of the postseason next Friday at Beaufort. “We’ve won two of three city championships since we’ve been here. It’s just a testament to our players and our staff.”
Of course, it’s just as big a deal to reach the playoffs as an at-large seed. Although the top two seeds from each region automatically qualify, Class 4A has two at-large bids. Since No. 3 region seed West Florence’s losses were on the road at state-ranked No. 2 North Myrtle Beach and No. 3 Myrtle Beach, the Knights deserve one of those two at-large bids.
“(Beaufort) has only played five games," Jenerette said. "We’re going to get limited film, obviously. But we’ll go up there and play. It will be a long ride, but it’s playoff football. It’s what you want. With this COVID-19 year, I’m just so happy we could get into the playoffs. Maybe we’ll go there and play well.”
A loss to South Florence Friday, however, would have crumbled those Knight playoff hopes. And that almost happened after the Bruins made a furious, fourth-quarter charge by rallying from a 24-7 deficit.
“We came up just a bit short,” first-year South Florence coach Drew Marlowe said. “We didn’t make the plays we needed to at the end, and West Florence did. They’re a good football team. But we’re just not quite ready.”
It appeared West Florence was getting ready to pull away after Nyke Johnson’s 48-yard touchdown run that gave the Knights their 24-7 lead in the third quarter.
But South Florence's Kenneth Frederick later blocked a punt that teammate Eric Cooper recovered, which led to the latter of Malik Nowlin’s two touchdowns that trimmed the Knights’ lead to 24-14 (he finished with 88 yards rushing). Then, after the Bruins stuffed Johnson on fourth-and-short at the Knights' 40, Bruin quarterback LaNorris Sellers finished his team’s drive with a 22-yard TD run, and West Florence’s lead was 24-20.
But West Florence then found ways to counter the Bruins’ big defensive plays. After South Florence stopped Knights quarterback George Derrick Floyd on fourth-and-short, West Florence’s Shannon Jackson took the ball from Sellers’ hands on the next play. Sellers was amid a host of Knights while trying to gain more yards.
South Florence didn't give up, however, as Jordan McCullum recovered a Floyd fumble to give the Bruins one more chance. Facing fourth-and-10 on the Bruins’ final possession from the Knights 47, Sellers couldn’t find an open receiver and was sacked.
West ran out the clock.
“(South Florence) played fantastic,” Jenerette said. “They’ve gotten better every week. We knew it was going to be a war. But I don’t know if we really knew it was going to be a war. Our kids maybe looked at their (1-5 record) too much. We’ve got to come out and play every week. I’m glad we won, but I’m frustrated with our energy right now. I don’t know what’s going on.”
In the first quarter, each team had one possession – and scored.
West Florence took a 3-0 lead with a drive that lasted 7:32 and ended with a 29-yard field goal by Sam Spence.
South Florence then took care of the rest of the first quarter with a newfound rushing attack. After Marlowe said during the season his team was looking for that player to replace the injured Hahsaun Wilson, Nowlin took over that role Friday.
On a drive that Sellers extended on third down with a pass to Jabray Johnson and Nowlin extended with a 12-yard, third-down run of his own, Nowlin scored his first touchdown from the 5 as the first quarter expired for a 7-3 Bruin lead.
Terry McKithen took it from there on the Knights’ next scoring drive, accounting for 79 of his team’s 80-yard march to the end zone. McKithen eventually scored on a 37-yard run to give West Florence a 10-7 halftime lead. McKithen finished with 129 yards on 19 carries.
Just as special teams got South Florence back into the game in the fourth quarter, it helped the Knights break away in the third quarter when Greg Jones blocked a punt (his second in two weeks) and then returned it 35 yards for a 17-7 Knights lead.
“That’s the Greg Jones we’ve been waiting on all year,” Jenerette said of Jones, who missed the 2019 regular season because of a broken leg. “Our sideline finally woke up after that, though. If that’s what it takes for our guys to get excited, I don’t know. You’ve got to want it. To come out flat, it baffles me.”
Johnson then followed Jones’ TD with his long touchdown run before South Florence’s valiant push at the end.
Floyd finished with 138 total yards (72 rushing). And for South, Sellers rushed for 87.
South Florence, meanwhile, still has an extra game to be played Thursday at Lugoff-Elgin. And after that, West Florence’s postseason journey begins.
Meanwhile, Memorial Stadium’s lights fade to black – for good.
And what a game to close it out.
“That’s high school football. This is a rivalry game. It’s a dogfight until the very last second,” Jenerette said. “I hope the fans got their money’s worth.”
WF 3 7 14 0 – 24
SF 7 0 0 13 – 20
FIRST QUARTER
WF – Sam Spence 29 FG, 4:28
SF – Malik Nowlin 5 run (Grant McDonald kick ), :00
SECOND QUARTER
WF – Terry McKithen 37 run (Spence kick), 4:14
THIRD QUARTER
WF – Greg Jones 35 punt return (Spence kick, 8:05)
WF – Nyke Johnson 48 run (Spence kick), 4:31
FOURTH QUARTER
SF – Nowlin 13 run (McDonald kick), 10:53
SF – LaNorris Sellers 22 run (run failed), 7:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – WF: McKithen 19-129, Floyd 17-72, Johnson 3-70, Stephen Smalls 1-1. SF: Nowlin 15-88, Sellers 20-87.
PASSING – WF: Floyd 9-11-0-66; McKithen 1-1-0-25. SF: Sellers 3-11-1-20.
RECEIVING – WF: McKithen 3-14, Dylan Snyder 1-12, Smalls 4-34, Avion McBride 1-25; Quantrell Pickens 1-6. SF: Johnson 1-10, Evin Singletary 2-10.
RECORDS: WF 5-2 overall, 4-2 Region 6-4A; SF 1-6, 1-5.
