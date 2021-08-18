West Florence expects big year from McKithen

“Both started for us last year, and Jack Kitchens is also back,” Jenerette said. “I think (Smalls) is going to really do a good job for us. He’s grown up a lot. He can play both ways, too, at defensive back.”

In the trenches, Jeremiah Denham returns at left tackle, as does Harrison Brown at right tackle. Josh Daniels, meanwhile, is coming off a knee injury.

Defense

Mason Benton is projected at defensive end after playing JV last year. And Pate Marlowe is a three-year starter in the trenches.

“He’ll have a good year,” Jenerette said of Marlowe. “He has matured a lot, gotten a lot bigger and stronger.”

At linebacker, Nashon Frison will be one to watch.

“He has grown up a bunch, has probably put on 20 pounds since last season,” Jenerette said. “He’s 6-2 and 190. He’s got that long frame that any coach would like. If you try to throw a slant over his head, he’s going to bat it down.”

In the secondary, there will be one player to watch, for sure: Sophomore Kelvin Hunter, who already has received an offer from the University of South Carolina.