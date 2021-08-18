West Florence expects big year from McKithen

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence coach Jody Jenerette said he loves his Knights.
“This is probably my favorite group that I’ve had since we started, from the summer until now,” said Jenerette, who took over at West Florence in 2018. “I don’t know if it’s the after-effect from the long summer last year because of COVID, or if this is just a bunch of great kids. I can tell you right now I’ve had a blast this summer, and I'm looking forward to a great season.”
After winning region during Jenerette’s first year and reaching the Class 5A lower-state semifinals, the Knights were one and done the past two postseasons (2019 in 5A, ’20 in 4A).
This year, Jenerette thinks his team can return to form. And as was the key in 2018 (Ailym Ford), a star running back could lead the way.
Offense
Senior running back Terry McKithen rushed for 1,393 yards and 15 touchdowns during 11 games in 2019. During eight games last season, he rushed for 761 yards and six TDs.
Jenerette doesn’t, however, put the blame on McKithen.
“We’ve got to be a little bit better up front,” Jenerette said. “If we can be playing like we’re capable of playing up front, he’ll have a big year again.”
At quarterback, it’s possible the Knights could rotate between Frank Emerson and Darlington transfer Deuce Hudson, son of former Major League Baseball all-star Orlando Hudson.
Emerson − whose older brothers (Wyatt and Hale) once played for the Knights, with Hale being a quarterback − could be another key.
“Frank’s arm is probably stronger than his brother’s. He’s just a really good football player,” Jenerette said. “He’s built different. There’s a lot of toughness to him. He’s a guy you want on your team. He’s tough. We think he has a bright future for a sophomore.”
Hudson, meanwhile, could help the Knights keep a read-option scheme that has helped the program thrive since 2018.
“He’s a great leader, great athlete, super smart and super intelligent,” Jenrette said. “He has a leadership to him and toughness to him that we like a lot. He’s going to help us out tremendously somewhere.
“He’s a fantastic fit for our offense. He’s the type of guy who can put his foot in the dirt and take it 70 yards in the blink of an eye. He throws the ball OK, and he has to get a little bit better. But he’s competitive, and it’s going to be interesting to see how things turned out.”
At receiver, Steven Smalls and Quantrell Pickens return.
“Both started for us last year, and Jack Kitchens is also back,” Jenerette said. “I think (Smalls) is going to really do a good job for us. He’s grown up a lot. He can play both ways, too, at defensive back.”
In the trenches, Jeremiah Denham returns at left tackle, as does Harrison Brown at right tackle. Josh Daniels, meanwhile, is coming off a knee injury.
Defense
Mason Benton is projected at defensive end after playing JV last year. And Pate Marlowe is a three-year starter in the trenches.
“He’ll have a good year,” Jenerette said of Marlowe. “He has matured a lot, gotten a lot bigger and stronger.”
At linebacker, Nashon Frison will be one to watch.
“He has grown up a bunch, has probably put on 20 pounds since last season,” Jenerette said. “He’s 6-2 and 190. He’s got that long frame that any coach would like. If you try to throw a slant over his head, he’s going to bat it down.”
In the secondary, there will be one player to watch, for sure: Sophomore Kelvin Hunter, who already has received an offer from the University of South Carolina.
“He’s going to have a microscope on him with people asking why Carolina offered him,” Jenerette said. “But, people are going to understand in due time why they did. And that’s because he has that ‘it’ factor to him.”