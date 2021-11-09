West Florence football ready for 2nd round of playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. – Strong starts have become commonplace at West Florence. The Knights were off and running during wins against North Myrtle Beach, Darlington, South Florence – and yes, even their most recent opponent, James Island, in the first round of the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs.

As West prepares for its second-round game, 7:30 p.m. Friday at South Aiken, coach Jody Jenerette thinks another strong start would help his team now more than ever.

“If you get up early, especially on the road, you take the home crowd out of it,” said Jenerette, whose team is 8-2. “We’ve done a good job the last couple of games getting off to hot starts. That’s big for us from a mentality standpoint. I’m not saying you’d take a deep breath, but you’d take a little breath by being up by something like 14 in the first quarter. Hopefully, that trend continues.”

Defense has played a huge role in those recent strong starts. Two first-quarter interceptions led to touchdown drives last week against James Island. And, a first-quarter takeaway gave the Knights a 7-0 lead over South Florence.