West Florence football ready for 2nd round of playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. – Strong starts have become commonplace at West Florence. The Knights were off and running during wins against North Myrtle Beach, Darlington, South Florence – and yes, even their most recent opponent, James Island, in the first round of the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs.
As West prepares for its second-round game, 7:30 p.m. Friday at South Aiken, coach Jody Jenerette thinks another strong start would help his team now more than ever.
“If you get up early, especially on the road, you take the home crowd out of it,” said Jenerette, whose team is 8-2. “We’ve done a good job the last couple of games getting off to hot starts. That’s big for us from a mentality standpoint. I’m not saying you’d take a deep breath, but you’d take a little breath by being up by something like 14 in the first quarter. Hopefully, that trend continues.”
Defense has played a huge role in those recent strong starts. Two first-quarter interceptions led to touchdown drives last week against James Island. And, a first-quarter takeaway gave the Knights a 7-0 lead over South Florence.
“Our defense has set the tone all year. I say, ‘Continue to do that. That’d be great,’” Jenerette said. “That would be fantastic. Our guys are just playing with a lot of confidence. They believe in (defensive coordinator Jerran Devlin) and they believe in what we’re doing with our defense. We’ve just got to make sure we’re in the right spots when we tackle because (South Aiken) is so fast and so electric on offense. That’s what scares me.”
Thoroughbreds running back Terrence Smith is one of those players Jenerette referred to. He rushed for more than 200 yards during last week’s 28-14 win over Wilson. He even broke loose for two long touchdowns after the game was tied at 14 in the fourth quarter.
“If you miss one tackle, it’s a 60-yard touchdown run for them,” Jenerette said. “They’ll spread the field on you, too. They make you make plays in space, and that’s what we’re going to have to do.”
But West Florence’s offense is finding its stride. Terry McKithen rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught a 33-yard scoring pass from quarterback Deuce Hudson last week.
McKithen has been a star running back all season. But Hudson’s scoring pass was big because that sets the tone for what other things defenses must prepare for.
“I can’t say enough good things about (Hudson),” Jenerette said. “He improves every single day, and (Friday’s TD pass) was about as good a throw as you could make. He put it on the money, and Terry made a good play on the ball. Deuce wants to throw the ball more. But here, we need to run it and keep the clock ticking and not play as much defense.
“But he’ll have to make a play or two passing for us to progress throughout these playoffs,” he added.
From there, playoff games depend on which team brings a bigger sense of urgency.
“I think we’re definitely excited to still be playing,” Jenerette said. “That’s the thing you look for as a coach. How bad do you want to keep playing? Most of the time, the team that wants to keep playing the most will be the team that actually continues on.
“I haven’t gotten a vibe yet that anybody on this team is ready for football to be over,” he added. “So obviously, that’s a great sign.”