West Florence football searching for Friday opponent again
FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence is searching for a new Friday opponent, again. The Knights' most recent try at a Friday opponent, Lake City at Knight Stadium, tweeted this morning that its football team has canceled its Friday game, as well as the Sept. 10 contest against Crestwood.

Lake City's volleyball matches for this week and next are also canceled.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

