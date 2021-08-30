West Florence football searching for Friday opponent again

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence is searching for a new Friday opponent, again. The Knights' most recent try at a Friday opponent, Lake City at Knight Stadium, tweeted this morning that its football team has canceled its Friday game, as well as the Sept. 10 contest against Crestwood.
Lake City's volleyball matches for this week and next are also canceled.
