FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence's defense makes for quite the offense.

The Knights forced three Lake City turnovers that led to 21 points during Friday's 28-0 win.

Brody Cook returned a fumble 56 yards for the first touchdown. A Clayton Folse interception led to a 1-yard TD run by Kelvin Hunter, whose full-time position is linebacker. And a fumble recovery by Lavern Evans led to a scoring run by quarterback Franklin Emerson -- whose full-time position is linebacker.

"I really trust and believe in the depth of our defense," Emerson said. "That's why we played so well -- really, it's because of the depth of our team. We've got me and Kelvin as primary defensive players and we're playing offense and we're still winning games."

Knights coach Jody Jenerette thinks it will have to be this way for now.

"Our defense has been good all year. We knew it would have to be a different role for us," said Jenerette, whose team is 1-1. "Our defense would have to carry us for a little while, and they have absolutely done it."

Cook's fumble return happened on the Panthers' first possession.

"I called a rollout, and (Lake City ran) a rollout play, and it came right to my gap and I saw (teammate) Henry Love come across and hit (Panthers QB Amari Hanna) and the ball was on the ground," Cook said. "I looked at it and grabbed it and ran it back for the touchdown."

It was the spark West needed.

"That was a huge spark at the beginning of the game and that set the tone for the whole game and got the whole stadium involved," said Hunter, who finished with 85 rushing yards.

Cook's big play didn't surprise Jenerette because he expects that from his senior.

"Brody has been great ever since he got back from the (American Legion) World Series," Jenerette said. "He has a great attitude; he's a four-year starter and has been as good as gold."

West's offense, meanwhile, turned the ball over on downs four times Friday. But the defense was on the other end to make things happen.

After Folse made his interception in the second quarter, Emerson completed a 39-yard pass to Keshawn Johnson that put West at the Panther 1. Hunter scored from there to make it 14-0.

And after Evans' third-quarter fumble recovery, Emerson scored from the 2 to make it 21-0.

Playing quarterback is not a stretch for Emerson, who played quarterback as a kid.

"It's kind of coming back now," said Emerson, who rushed for 113 yards and passed for 111. "I'm getting to actually play quarterback; I'm enjoying it."

Johnson's 7-yard run capped the Knight's scoring early in the fourth quarter (he finished with five catches for 67 yards). Jenerette's offense scoring the final touchdown without the help of a West-forced turnover gave him cause for optimism.

"We're getting better on offense every single day," he said. "The last couple of drives, we had a little hope."