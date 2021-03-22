West Florence gets to open its new stadium first

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence will be the first Florence One School district school to host a game in its new stadium.
Its girls’ soccer team hosts Myrtle Beach at 5 p.m. Thursday, and the Knight boys host the Seahawks at 5 p.m. Friday.
“We’re excited. I don’t know if I’m as excited as our soccer coaches (Alex Shortall, girls; Billy Andrews, boys) and their players,” West athletic director Greg Johnson said. “It’s been a long time coming.”
Thursday's and Friday’s varsity matches start at 5 because the production of transformer boxes for the already installed lights have been slowed by the pandemic, according to Johnson.
West Florence’s stadium will have a 5,000-seat capacity, but that capacity will be limited, for the time being, because of safety protocols. Johnson added that chances are strong the Knights’ football team will conduct spring practice in the new stadium – provided the West Florence soccer teams won’t have matches at that time.
Shortall can’t wait for Thursday.
“This is a big deal for Florence,” said Shortall, who graduated from South Florence. “We hadn’t had anything like this, ever. To be the first to play in it is really exciting. I graduated from this district. While growing up, people joked about having our own stadiums, like they didn’t believe it would happen. And now, it’s happening.”
South Florence and Wilson will also have new, 5,000-seat stadiums. But there is no definite date for those to have their first games or matches.
The West Florence boys’ and girls’ soccer teams have been practicing in the new stadium the past few weeks.
“It feels good. The boys love it,” said Andrews, who can win his 600th match in today’s 7:30 p.m. match at Myrtle Beach. “The main difference with new, artificial surface is the feel, no rough spots in it. The ball travels a lot faster. It has more speed and the field feels wider.”
“You have to really focus on that first touch, because if you don’t, it’ll roll over your foot or pop up,” Shortall added. “With the faster pace, things are definitely different.”
But the West Florence teams will certainly enjoy getting to play on campus for the first time this season. Past home matches this season have included sites like the Florence Soccer Complex, Freedom Florence and Memorial Stadium.
“Being in your own place, you can’t beat it,” Andrews said. “That will be good for the morale and spirt of each high school in the district.”