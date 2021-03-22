West Florence gets to open its new stadium first

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence will be the first Florence One School district school to host a game in its new stadium.

Its girls’ soccer team hosts Myrtle Beach at 5 p.m. Thursday, and the Knight boys host the Seahawks at 5 p.m. Friday.

“We’re excited. I don’t know if I’m as excited as our soccer coaches (Alex Shortall, girls; Billy Andrews, boys) and their players,” West athletic director Greg Johnson said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Thursday's and Friday’s varsity matches start at 5 because the production of transformer boxes for the already installed lights have been slowed by the pandemic, according to Johnson.

West Florence’s stadium will have a 5,000-seat capacity, but that capacity will be limited, for the time being, because of safety protocols. Johnson added that chances are strong the Knights’ football team will conduct spring practice in the new stadium – provided the West Florence soccer teams won’t have matches at that time.

Shortall can’t wait for Thursday.

