West Florence girls beat Darlington on road

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Jamera Madison had just spun around at the left corner to sink a 3-pointer that gave Darlington a 49-48 lead over West Florence with 1:40 left.

Knights coach Kedral Timmons waited for what's next. Would his players become rattled by the pressure, or would they respond and deliver a victory?

West did the latter, closing the game with a 7-0 run and 55-49 win.

"I loved our effort," Timmons said. "I told the girls it was about who wanted it most at the end, and who executed at the end. I tried to get them calm on the court because once there's pressure on, sometimes they lose focus and make silly decisions as far as passes and defense. It was about us refocusing and wanting it more."

Not long after Madison's 3-pointer, the Knights' Gabby Evans made a jumper that rolled in and turned the tide. Madison missed a 3-pointer on the Falcons' ensuing possession, and the Knights' Jordyn Perry sank a jumper that swished through for a 52-49 advantage.

Perry made one of two free throws a short time later, and Amaryn Harrison's layup accounted for the final score.