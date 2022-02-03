West Florence girls beat Darlington on road

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Jamera Madison had just spun around at the left corner to sink a 3-pointer that gave Darlington a 49-48 lead over West Florence with 1:40 left.
Knights coach Kedral Timmons waited for what's next. Would his players become rattled by the pressure, or would they respond and deliver a victory?
West did the latter, closing the game with a 7-0 run and 55-49 win.
"I loved our effort," Timmons said. "I told the girls it was about who wanted it most at the end, and who executed at the end. I tried to get them calm on the court because once there's pressure on, sometimes they lose focus and make silly decisions as far as passes and defense. It was about us refocusing and wanting it more."
Not long after Madison's 3-pointer, the Knights' Gabby Evans made a jumper that rolled in and turned the tide. Madison missed a 3-pointer on the Falcons' ensuing possession, and the Knights' Jordyn Perry sank a jumper that swished through for a 52-49 advantage.
Perry made one of two free throws a short time later, and Amaryn Harrison's layup accounted for the final score.
Perry led the Knights with 19 points, followed by Zy'Breayziah Alexander with 18 and Evans with 12.
"We just decided to fight and realize how much we wanted it," Perry said. "We came together and played as one."
It was one of those back-and-forth games where both teams were looking to make a run at the end.
"I told them to keep playing. It was about who executed and took care of the ball at the end," Timmons said. "They really stepped up to the plate and carried the game to the end."
The Falcons, who made 4 of 23 free throws, were led by Madison's 15 points, followed by Aryanna McPhail and Sommer Joseph 14 with each.
"We missed a lot at the line," Falcons coach Shaniqua Bennett said. "We missed 21; that's a big difference. But other than that, our girls did pretty well."
WF;12;12;12;19--55
D;13;12;12;12--49
WEST FLORENCE (55)
Gerald 2, Harrison 2, Jordyn Perry 19, Zy'Breayziah Alexander 18, Gabby Evans 12.
DARLINGTON (49)
Jamera Madison 15, Aryanna McPhail 14, Benton 2, Moses 6, Sommer Joseph 14.