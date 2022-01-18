West Florence girls dominate Wilson in 60-31 win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence coach Kedral Timmons views Ahliah Mack as more of a midrange shooter.
Two 3-pointers by Mack that started Tuesday's second quarter, however, was something he could deal with -- especially after that sparked the seventh-ranked Knights to pull away for a 60-31 win.
"When (Mack) is hitting those types of shots, we're in a good position to win," Timmons said.
Mack, at 5-foot-7, was wide open while making those two 3-pointers that sparked West after trailing 10-9 at first quarter's end.
"I didn't expect her to be that open, but anytime she's open like that, I expect her to do this," Timmons said. "She's a midrange shooter. But anytime she can get me a 3, that's great."
Mack went back to making two-point buckets the rest of the night and finished with a game-high 28 points. Teammate Zy'Breayziah Alexander added 18.
After Mack made those 3-pointers to start the second quarter, she added a layup for a 17-10 advantage. The Knights' lead reached double figures for the first time when Telmya Mack scored on a putback for a 21-10 lead.
The Knights led 25-17 at halftime, and Wilson never recovered.
It was just the kind of game West needed after losing 56-36 Thursday against No. 5 South Florence.
"We came in Monday and got some running and some shots in, and it paid off," Timmons said. "Tonight's game was a rivalry game, just like it was against South Florence. I told them after tonight's game, with the feeling they have now, to try to have that feeling for every game. It's about believing in yourself. If you go in with the mindset you won't do well, then you won't."
Wilson was led by Ariana Johnson's 10.
"They outhustled us," Tigers coach Jessica Gerald. "We got away from what we were trying to do, and what the game plan was."
W;10;7;6;8--31
WF;9;16;16;19--60
WILSON (31)
Johnson 5, Williamson 2, Swinton 5, Harkless 7, Stigger 2, Ariana Johnson 10
WEST FLORENCE (60)
Ahliah Mack 28, Perry 6, Davis 2, T. Mack 6, Zy'Breayziah Alexander 18.
RECORDS: W 2-9 overall, 0-4 Region 6-4A; WF 11-5, 4-3