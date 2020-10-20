West Florence girls roll into second round of state playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence girls’ tennis coach Abby Sullivan had one of those heart-to-heart talks with her team before Tuesday’s first-round state tournament match against Aiken.

It was to remind her players what took them to this point. And, what could take them further.

“Just go out there and play your best,” Sullivan recalled telling them. “We’re in the playoffs. To be here, we had to have played well enough to get here. I told them I had confidence in them, and they had to have the confidence in themselves to play to the best of their ability."

The Knights did just that, winning 6-0 and advancing to Thursday’s second-round home match against Hilton Head Island.

“We were focused today,” said Sullivan, whose team’s record improved to 13-2. “We had quick warmups (the match started at 5 instead of 5:30 because Aiken arrived early), and every point was a focus point. From the serve to completing the points, they did just that. They focused. I saw a lot of approaching the net and taking the pressure to the opponent. They didn’t make too much of it, their focus was just on finishing the points.”

The Knights’ top three seeds (Kate Sansbury, Riley Gunter, Maggie Murrell) gave up a total of three games.