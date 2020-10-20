West Florence girls roll into second round of state playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence girls’ tennis coach Abby Sullivan had one of those heart-to-heart talks with her team before Tuesday’s first-round state tournament match against Aiken.
It was to remind her players what took them to this point. And, what could take them further.
“Just go out there and play your best,” Sullivan recalled telling them. “We’re in the playoffs. To be here, we had to have played well enough to get here. I told them I had confidence in them, and they had to have the confidence in themselves to play to the best of their ability."
The Knights did just that, winning 6-0 and advancing to Thursday’s second-round home match against Hilton Head Island.
“We were focused today,” said Sullivan, whose team’s record improved to 13-2. “We had quick warmups (the match started at 5 instead of 5:30 because Aiken arrived early), and every point was a focus point. From the serve to completing the points, they did just that. They focused. I saw a lot of approaching the net and taking the pressure to the opponent. They didn’t make too much of it, their focus was just on finishing the points.”
The Knights’ top three seeds (Kate Sansbury, Riley Gunter, Maggie Murrell) gave up a total of three games.
Sullivan first talked about top seed Kate Sansbury’s 6-1, 6-0 win against Aiken’s Carolyn Marvin.
“That girl Kate played, the overall score was not indicative of the match,” Sullivan played. “(Marvin) is a strong player, it was a competitive match. But everything worked tonight for Kate: The serves, the forehand, moving the ball.”
Sullivan then talked about Hunter (often Sansbury’s doubles partner) and how Hunter stepped up the intensity by attacking the net.
“Riley moved the ball extremely well today,” Sullivan said. “That’s one of her strengths. She keeps the ball very low, but moves the ball very well from line to line before approaching the net. That experience at doubles really makes a player a better net player.”
Sullivan also talked about fourth-seeded Kennedy Horne’s win of 6-1, 6-0 over Cameron Woiczechowski.
“I think, mentally tonight, she was very tough,” Sullivan said. “Sometimes, it’s hard to get going. But I think she started strong and finished strong.”
The state tournament intrigue continues Thursday as South Florence plays its second-round match that day at Lucy Beckham. If the Knights and Bruins win those matches, they would face each other Tuesday on West’s courts for the Class 4A lower-state championship.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Carolyn Marvin 6-1, 6-0; Riley Gunter (WF) def. Lilly Blackburn 6-1, 6-1; Maggie Murrell (WF) def. Elaina Parrott 6-0, 6-0; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Cameron Woiczechowski 6-1, 6-0; Emily King (WF) def. Sarah Marvin 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Emma Watford/Mattie Segars (WF) def. Annie Albrecht/Claire Bishop 6-0, 6-1.
RECORD: WF 13-2.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!