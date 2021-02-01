West Florence girls surge past South Florence for win

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s girls went on a 13-1 run to close out Monday’s game, rallying from a 10-point deficit to win 45-43 over South Florence on Monday night.

West trailed 42-32 with 5:41 left after the Bruins’ LaShanti Evans made a layup. But from that point, the Knights took command. The rally started when Shakayla Williamson converted a three-point play, and then added a layup a short time later to bring the Knights within 43-37.

Teammate Shakaylah Cohen, who scored seven of her team-high 17 points during the fourth quarter, scored a basket. Then, she stole the ball and converted that into a layup, and South’s lead was trimmed to 43-41.

None other than Williamson (13 points overall) made another layup to tie the game at 43 with 2:23 left in the contest. A Cohen free throw, that rolled around the rim before falling through, gave West the lead for good with 1:27 left.

Then, South had one final chance to take the lead with Albany Wilson (10 points) brought the ball up the floor. But Cohen dove for the ball and tied it up, forcing a jump ball with possession going the Knights’ way. That led to a Cierra McKnight free throw, and the game belonged to West (4-2), even without star Zybreayziah Alexander.