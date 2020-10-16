West Florence girls' tennis clinches region, city crowns with win over South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — There was never a discussion among West Florence’s girls about what they would do if they won the Region 6-4A tennis championship.
Would they go out somewhere to eat?
Or would they dare their coach, Abby Sullivan, to do something ridiculous that would make the players roll over with laughter?
“They actually haven’t,” said Sullivan, who coached the program to region titles in 2013 and ‘14. “And I don’t know if we want to put that bug into their ear.”
But now that the Knights are indeed region champs after winning 6-1 Thursday over rival South Florence, these tennis players have the weekend to think of something.
Not only did the Knights capture the region crown, but they won yet another city championship. To go along with that region title is home-court advantage Tuesday in the first round of state against Aiken. South Florence, which clinched the region’s second seed, will play that same day at North Augusta.
To illustrate how strong and competitive the Knights’ depth has been this season, their No. 3 singles seed for Thursday, Maggie Murrell, had been their No. 1 all season until recently.
“I’ve had some teams in the past where they wouldn’t challenge; they were complacent and were OK with where they were in the lineup. But these girls come out every week and are ready to challenge and say, ‘I want to be at the next level,’” Sullivan said. “That says a lot about our girls’ depth because they’re constantly working to better themselves in match play, as well as challenge matches during the week.”
The Knights’ current No. 1 singles player, Kate Sansbury, won 6-3, 6-4 over Claire Nance.
“I’m just incredibly proud for her,” Sullivan said of Sansbury. “You could see it in every single point that this was a hard-fought match on both sides. She and Claire both played really well. And I’m just proud of Kate for continuing to fight and push until she got that win on Court 1.”
South’s Carolina McKenzie, at No. 2, earned the Bruins’ lone win with a score of 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-5. There is not a single senior in the Bruins’ starting lineup.
“We are very excited about what the future of South Florence tennis has to offer,” South coach Kim Osborne said. “Our girls (11-2 record after Thursday, both losses to the Knights) who are playing now are playing consistently, playing in the offseason to work on their game. I think South Florence has a bright future with tennis for a long time.”
Murrell won her match 6-2, 7-6 over Sarah Haden McKenzie. Then teammates Kennedy Horne (5-7, 6-3, 10-3) defeated Brooks McKenzie, and Emily King won 6-1, 6-1 over Morgan Brock.
And after West’s No. 2 doubles team of Emma Watford and Mattie Segars won 6-1, 6-1 over Anna Patterson and Ellis Hill, Sansbury and Gunter won 8-7 over Nance and Carolina McKenzie.
“Honestly, I’m so proud of these girls,” Sullivan said. “Every single match, they came out on fire. Although Riley lost at No. 2 singles, she fought until the very last point. And that’s what we try to instill on our team, that it’s never over and you can’t give up. There’s always the next point.”
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Claire Nance 6-3, 6-4; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Riley Gunter 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-5; Maggie Murrell (WF) def. Sarah Hayden McKenzie 6-2, 7-6 (1); Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Brooks McKenzie 5-7, 6-3, 10-3; Emily King (WF) def. Morgan Brock 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Emma Watford/Mattie Segars (WF) def. Anna Patterson/Ellis Hill 6-1, 6-1; Sansbury/Gunter (WF) def. Nance/Carolina McKenzie 8-7 (5).
