West Florence girls' tennis clinches region, city crowns with win over South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — There was never a discussion among West Florence’s girls about what they would do if they won the Region 6-4A tennis championship.

Would they go out somewhere to eat?

Or would they dare their coach, Abby Sullivan, to do something ridiculous that would make the players roll over with laughter?

“They actually haven’t,” said Sullivan, who coached the program to region titles in 2013 and ‘14. “And I don’t know if we want to put that bug into their ear.”

But now that the Knights are indeed region champs after winning 6-1 Thursday over rival South Florence, these tennis players have the weekend to think of something.

Not only did the Knights capture the region crown, but they won yet another city championship. To go along with that region title is home-court advantage Tuesday in the first round of state against Aiken. South Florence, which clinched the region’s second seed, will play that same day at North Augusta.

To illustrate how strong and competitive the Knights’ depth has been this season, their No. 3 singles seed for Thursday, Maggie Murrell, had been their No. 1 all season until recently.