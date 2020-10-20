West Florence girls' tennis reaches second round of SCHSL Class 4A playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence cruised to a 6-0 victory against Aiken in Tuesday's first round of the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs.
Coach Abby Sullivan's Knights (13-2) host Hilton Head Island on Thursday at a time to be determined.
STORY WILL BE UPDATED WEDNESDAY
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Carolyn Marvin 6-1, 6-0; Riley Gunter (WF) def. Lilly Blackburn 6-1, 6-1; Maggie Murrell (WF) def. Elaina Parrott 6-0, 6-0; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Cameron Woiczechowski 6-1, 6-0; Emily King (WF) def. Sarah Marvin 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Emma Watford/Mattie Segars (WF) def. Annie Albrecht/Claire Bishop 6-0, 6-1.
RECORD: WF 13-2.
