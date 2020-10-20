 Skip to main content
West Florence girls' tennis reaches second round of SCHSL Class 4A playoffs
Girls' Prep Tennis

West Florence vs. Aiken

Riley Gunter returns a serve just above the net during the West Florence vs. Aiken girls tennis match on October 20, 2020 in Florence, South Carolina

 DAVID YEAZELL SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence cruised to a 6-0 victory against Aiken in Tuesday's first round of the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs. 

Coach Abby Sullivan's Knights (13-2) host Hilton Head Island on Thursday at a time to be determined.

STORY WILL BE UPDATED WEDNESDAY

SINGLES

Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Carolyn Marvin 6-1, 6-0; Riley Gunter (WF) def. Lilly Blackburn 6-1, 6-1; Maggie Murrell (WF) def. Elaina Parrott 6-0, 6-0; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Cameron Woiczechowski 6-1, 6-0; Emily King (WF) def. Sarah Marvin 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Emma Watford/Mattie Segars (WF) def. Annie Albrecht/Claire Bishop 6-0, 6-1.

RECORD: WF 13-2.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship,

