West Florence girls' tennis team wins third region crown under Sullivan

FLORENCE, S.C. -- City champs. Region champs.

Not only did the West Florence girls' tennis team end the regular season undefeated in match play against fellow Florence One Schools Wilson and South Florence, the Knights also captured their third region championship under coach Abby Sullivan on Thursday with their 6-1 home win over the Bruins.

West had previously won region titles under Sullivan in 2014 and '13 -- her first season as the West girls' tennis coach.

Knight No. 1 singles player Kate Sansbury set the tone with her 6-3, 6-4 win over the Bruins' Claire Nance. The Knights also earned singles wins at Nos. 3, 4 and 5 as Maggie Murrell, Kennedy Horne and Emily King emerged on top.

Sansbury and Riley Gunter won at No. 1 singles, as did the Knights' No. 2 doubles team of Emma Watford and Mattie Segars.

The Bruins' lone win was at No. 2 singles as Carolina McKenzie defeated Gunter 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-5.

With West being the Region 6-4A champion, it will host its first-round playoff match Tuesday against Aiken. South Florence, meanwhile, clinched second in the region and will start the postseason on the road that same day at North Augusta.

WILL BE UPDATED FRIDAY MORNING

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.