West Florence girls' tennis team's season comes to end

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence coach Abby Sullivan prefers not to see “defeat” in any part of Thursday’s 5-1 loss to defending state champion Hilton Head Island in the second round of the Class 4A tournament.
“This has been an outstanding season for us,” Sullivan said. “Even with this match tonight, at some point, you are going to have a winner and a loser. I don’t deem us the loser, though. I feel we came up short tonight.”
West Florence, which won its first region title since 2014, ends this season at 13-3. No. 3 seed Maggie Murrell won the Knights’ lone match, winning 6-2, 3-6, 10-5 over Sierra Seabra.
One other match went to three sets before West Florence senior Emily King lost 5-7, 7-5, 4-10 to Hilton Head Island senior, Madeleine Pollitzer.
“It can’t be more fitting than for those two seniors battling it out with a third-set tiebreaker on Court 5,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan knew from early in the season the Knights would have a tough test if they did face Hilton Head Island in the postseason.
“Hilton Head Island is an excellent team, we had an opportunity to see them in a tournament we were in at Charleston,” Sullivan said. “We knew it would be competitive, and it would be an excellent match. I’m extremely proud of our girls, because they never gave up. That was the conversation we had before the match: Win or lose, I want you to go after it on every point. And, that’s all I can ask for.”
West Florence has two starters graduating (King and Riley Gunter at No. 2 singles).
But the rest of them will be back – provided the Governor’s School for Science and Math chooses not to have a girls’ tennis season again. Murrell, a junior, takes virtual classes from there. And while GSSM doesn’t have a team for her to play on, she can play for the school in the area she lives in: West Florence.
Knights top seed Kate Sansbury, a junior, lost Thursday by the score of 6-2, 6-0 to Emily Ruckno.
“I’m extremely excited about what we can have coming back,” Sullivan said. “There are six seventh-grade girls that are coming up (two of them − Emma Watford and Mattie Segars – played No. 2 doubles Thursday and lost 6-2, 6-4 to Julia Willey and Arianna Morales). It’s going to fuel them to work hard in the offseason, and the returners, as well because they know what to expect. We’re in a different region and a different classification (West was in Region 6-5A last year). We feel that’s a turning point for us."
SINGLES
Emily Ruckno (HHI) def. Kate Sansbury 6-2, 6-0; Hailey Poplin (HHI) def. Riley Gunter 6-4, 6-3; Maggie Murrell (WF) def. Sierra Seabra 6-2, 3-6, 10-5; Danielle Silvan (HHI) def. Kennedy Horne 6-1, 6-2; Madeleine Pollitzer (HHI) def. Emily King 7-5, 5-7, 10-4.
DOUBLES
Julia Willey/Arianna Morales (HHI) def. Emma Watford/Mattie Segars 6-2, 6-4.
