West Florence girls' tennis team's season comes to end

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence coach Abby Sullivan prefers not to see “defeat” in any part of Thursday’s 5-1 loss to defending state champion Hilton Head Island in the second round of the Class 4A tournament.

“This has been an outstanding season for us,” Sullivan said. “Even with this match tonight, at some point, you are going to have a winner and a loser. I don’t deem us the loser, though. I feel we came up short tonight.”

West Florence, which won its first region title since 2014, ends this season at 13-3. No. 3 seed Maggie Murrell won the Knights’ lone match, winning 6-2, 3-6, 10-5 over Sierra Seabra.

One other match went to three sets before West Florence senior Emily King lost 5-7, 7-5, 4-10 to Hilton Head Island senior, Madeleine Pollitzer.

“It can’t be more fitting than for those two seniors battling it out with a third-set tiebreaker on Court 5,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan knew from early in the season the Knights would have a tough test if they did face Hilton Head Island in the postseason.