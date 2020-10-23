West Florence girls' tennis team's season comes to end

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence lost 5-1 Thursday in the second round of the SCHSL Class 4A state tournament to defending state champion Hilton Head Island.
Maggie Murrell won at No. 3 seed for the Knights, who end the season at 13-3.
STORY WILL BE UPDATED WEDNESDAY
SINGLES
Emily Ruckno (HHI) def. Kate Sansbury 6-2, 6-0; Hailey Poplin (HHI) def. Riley Gunter 6-4, 6-3; Maggie Murrell (WF) def. Sierra Seabra 6-2, 3-6, 10-5; Danielle Silvan (HHI) def. Kennedy Horne 6-1, 6-2; Madeleine Pollitzer (HHI) def. Emily King 7-5, 5-7, 10-4.
DOUBLES
Julia Willey/Arianna Morales (HHI) def. Emma Watford/Mattie Segars 6-2, 6-4.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!