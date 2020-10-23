 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Florence girls' tennis team's season comes to end
0 comments
Girls' Prep Tennis

West Florence girls' tennis team's season comes to end

{{featured_button_text}}
MAGGIE 1.jpg

West Florence's Maggie Murrell converts a backhanded volley during Thursday's match. She was the lone Knight who won a match that day.

 Scott Chancey

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence lost 5-1 Thursday in the second round of the SCHSL Class 4A state tournament to defending state champion Hilton Head Island.

Maggie Murrell won at No. 3 seed for the Knights, who end the season at 13-3.

STORY WILL BE UPDATED WEDNESDAY

SINGLES

Emily Ruckno (HHI) def. Kate Sansbury 6-2, 6-0; Hailey Poplin (HHI) def. Riley Gunter 6-4, 6-3; Maggie Murrell (WF) def. Sierra Seabra 6-2, 3-6, 10-5; Danielle Silvan (HHI) def. Kennedy Horne 6-1, 6-2; Madeleine Pollitzer (HHI) def. Emily King 7-5, 5-7, 10-4.

DOUBLES

Julia Willey/Arianna Morales (HHI) def. Emma Watford/Mattie Segars 6-2, 6-4.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship,

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert