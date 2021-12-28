West Florence girls top Dillon in inaugural girls' matchup

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence and Dillon High Schools took the court on Tuesday to make a little history at the 35th Pepsi Carolina Classic.
It marked the first girls’ basketball contest in the history of the tournament, and a stifling defensive effort by the Knights allowed them to claim the inaugural victory.
WFHS had the first-half pressure turned up on the Wildcats – forcing turnover after turnover which helped lead to a dominant 41-16 win.
The Knights will now face Lake View on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for the girls’ championship. Dillon will face Hartsville at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the third-place game.
“Hopefully we can make some improvements and make some adjustments so that we’ll be ready to play (on Thursday),” West coach Kedral Timmons said following his team’s win.
One thing that likely won’t need too much tinkering with is the defense. Outside of Mariah Campbell, West was able to shut down the Wildcats while the Knights’ offense found its footing.
They began the game on a 9-0 run thanks in part to forcing turnovers on Dillon’s side of the court. WFHS led 15-3 after the first quarter and carried a 25-9 advantage into the break.
“Defense—you know I preach that,” Timmons said. “Hopefully they understand that that will win them a lot more games. …Some nights you’re going to have a bad offensive game, but there’s no excuse for a bad defensive night.”
West still managed to get plenty of offensive production though with three players finishing in double figures.
All 12 of Ahliah Mack’s points came in the first half as she led the offensive charge for the Knights. Zy’Breayziah Alexander and Telmya Mack added 10 points each, with the duo combining to score 10 points in both halves.
“Hats off to my girls because I tell them anytime we go on the court, it’s players that play – coaches don’t play, so I’m proud of them for what they did,” Timmons said.
Campbell was a bright spot for the Wildcats. She posted a game-high 14 points and accounted for all of her team’s scoring until the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats might be down a starter for a significant amount of time, however. Junior RhaNyai Frazier went down in obvious pain early in the third quarter and had to be helped off the court with what appeared to be a leg injury.
She did not go back in the game, but did return to the Dillon bench to watch the remainder of the contest.