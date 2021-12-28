West Florence girls top Dillon in inaugural girls' matchup

“Defense—you know I preach that,” Timmons said. “Hopefully they understand that that will win them a lot more games. …Some nights you’re going to have a bad offensive game, but there’s no excuse for a bad defensive night.”

West still managed to get plenty of offensive production though with three players finishing in double figures.

All 12 of Ahliah Mack’s points came in the first half as she led the offensive charge for the Knights. Zy’Breayziah Alexander and Telmya Mack added 10 points each, with the duo combining to score 10 points in both halves.

“Hats off to my girls because I tell them anytime we go on the court, it’s players that play – coaches don’t play, so I’m proud of them for what they did,” Timmons said.

Campbell was a bright spot for the Wildcats. She posted a game-high 14 points and accounted for all of her team’s scoring until the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats might be down a starter for a significant amount of time, however. Junior RhaNyai Frazier went down in obvious pain early in the third quarter and had to be helped off the court with what appeared to be a leg injury.