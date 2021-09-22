West Florence, Hartsville set for Morning News Football Game of the Week

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – West Florence coach Jody Jenerette looks at Hartsville’s Delaware Wing-T offense and knows what’s coming.
And what’s coming can be difficult to stop.
“That Wing-T is a bear,” Jenerette said. “(Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese) is the best Wing-T coach in South Carolina. And that’s just what they run, and they run it like a machine.”
West Florence, however, has got some high-octane motors of its own with the likes of running backs Terry McKithen and Darren Lloyd, along with quarterback Deuce Hudson.
“(McKithen) is as good of a running back as we’ll see all year,” Calabrese said. “He’s fast, he’s strong and he’s a heck of a player. And Deuce gives them practically another running back back there. And their offensive line is big and strong. What a challenge it will be from a defensive standpoint to slow them down.”
Which team can stop the other? How that question is answered will determine the winner in Friday’s Morning News Football Game of the Week, 7:30 p.m. at the Red Foxes’ Kellytown Stadium.
Last year, West won 33-28. But Jenerette has already put that behind him.
“There’s that history and tradition going into Kellytown, facing that tradition they have; it’s tough,” Jenerette said. “It’s kind of like playing at Lake View or Dillon or someplace like that. That’s something we want to get here, but that’s hard. That takes generations. Getting off that bus and walking through those gates, we’re going to have to decide or not if we want to play with these guys for four quarters.”
After winning 42-33 over Lexington in the Knights’ season opener, West (4-0 overall, 1-0 Region 6-4A) outscored their next three opponents by a margin of 129-41. The Knights’ most recent win was 53-7 last week over Wilson.
With this also being a region game, Jenerette realizes the stakes.
“Obviously, we’re both 1-0 right now in the region. Usually, if you win three, you’ve got a shot at getting into the playoffs,” Jenerette said. “You’ve got to win. Obviously, Hartsville is the home team, and they have that advantage as far as that goes. If you can make it through this region and get into the playoffs, you know you’re playoff ready.”
Hartsville, which started the season 0-3 before winning 45-20 last week at North Myrtle Beach, got a huge confidence boost at the right time – especially for the Red Foxes’ defense.
“We had not played real well on defense before that,” Calabrese said. “For our players to go on the field against a great opponent like North Myrtle Beach and play hard and rise up and play tough-nosed defense, that sets a trend we have to continue if we want to hang around in the playoff race.”