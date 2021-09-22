West Florence, Hartsville set for Morning News Football Game of the Week

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – West Florence coach Jody Jenerette looks at Hartsville’s Delaware Wing-T offense and knows what’s coming.

And what’s coming can be difficult to stop.

“That Wing-T is a bear,” Jenerette said. “(Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese) is the best Wing-T coach in South Carolina. And that’s just what they run, and they run it like a machine.”

West Florence, however, has got some high-octane motors of its own with the likes of running backs Terry McKithen and Darren Lloyd, along with quarterback Deuce Hudson.

“(McKithen) is as good of a running back as we’ll see all year,” Calabrese said. “He’s fast, he’s strong and he’s a heck of a player. And Deuce gives them practically another running back back there. And their offensive line is big and strong. What a challenge it will be from a defensive standpoint to slow them down.”

Which team can stop the other? How that question is answered will determine the winner in Friday’s Morning News Football Game of the Week, 7:30 p.m. at the Red Foxes’ Kellytown Stadium.

Last year, West won 33-28. But Jenerette has already put that behind him.