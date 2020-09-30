West Florence, Hartsville set for prime region battle

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence (1-0) and Hartsville (0-1) are on two different trajectories.
While coach Jody Jenerette’s Knights attempt to put the euphoria from Saturday’s 35-7 victory over Wilson behind, Hartsville attempts the same with its frustration after a 40-21 loss to North Myrtle Beach.
In this dogfight of a Region 6-4A schedule, today is about West Florence and Hartsville getting ready for that next game – against each other.
“We got a great win against a rival team last week. And although we enjoyed it a little while, we’ve got to get it rolling again this week,” Jenerette said.
Since Friday, there has been no joy in Hartsville as the Red Foxes try to figure what went wrong in a game they turned the ball over six times (four of which led to NMB touchdowns).
“We’ve got to play better, take care of the football better,” Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said. “It’s emphasized every single day they’re here. Hopefully, we’ll do a heck of a lot better job of it in the future.”
If Hartsville can solve its turnover woes, the Red Foxes have plenty of big-play potential with the likes of running back D.P. Pendergrass and J’Shawn Anderson.
“Pendergrass can go. He can flat out run,” Jenerette said of the University of South Carolina baseball commit. “You can’t let him get behind you. But they can also go side to side with him, too. They have a well-coached offense, and you’ve just got to dot your 'I’s' and cross your 'T’s.' But sometimes, you’re going to struggle making all those plays against people like that.”
But Calabrese has his own concerns, as Hartsville will try to defend against Knights quarterback George Derrick Floyd and Terry McKithen. Against Wilson, McKithen rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns, and Floyd accounted for 118 rushing yards.
“West Florence is a good football team, and they played exceptionally well (against Wilson),” said Calabrese, who once coached West Florence and even guided the Knights to their lone state finals appearance in 2003 (3A). “(Floyd) is tough as nails. I love watching that kid. And, (McKithen) runs hard, and the offensive line blocks well.”
While each coach praises each other’s team, what they embrace most is controlling what they can control. And that’s their own team preparations for Friday’s Morning News Football Game of the Week (7:30 p.m. at Florence Memorial Stadium).
“We’ve just got to be a better football team ourselves,” Calabrese said. “West Florence certainly deserves all of our attention. But there’s so much we’ve got to work on ourselves that we’ve been focusing on that and how we can become a better football team.”
Jenerette thinks the same way about his team.
“We think as long as we’re the best West Florence we can be, we’ve got a shot every Friday night,” Jenerette said. “But this region is a bear, an absolute bear. You’re going to lose some games you should have won, and win some games you should have lost. But at the end of the day, you just hope you get into the playoffs.”
A playoffs borne out of a seven-game season instead of one that lasts the normal 10. That in itself places added urgency for Friday.
“We know it’s a sprint. Normally, the season is a marathon. There’s a lot of challenges we’ve had that all the teams have had,” Calabrese said. “But for whatever reason, we’re not caught up to speed. And we’ve got to get up to speed very fast and become a better team.”
