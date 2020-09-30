West Florence, Hartsville set for prime region battle

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence (1-0) and Hartsville (0-1) are on two different trajectories.

While coach Jody Jenerette’s Knights attempt to put the euphoria from Saturday’s 35-7 victory over Wilson behind, Hartsville attempts the same with its frustration after a 40-21 loss to North Myrtle Beach.

In this dogfight of a Region 6-4A schedule, today is about West Florence and Hartsville getting ready for that next game – against each other.

“We got a great win against a rival team last week. And although we enjoyed it a little while, we’ve got to get it rolling again this week,” Jenerette said.

Since Friday, there has been no joy in Hartsville as the Red Foxes try to figure what went wrong in a game they turned the ball over six times (four of which led to NMB touchdowns).

“We’ve got to play better, take care of the football better,” Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said. “It’s emphasized every single day they’re here. Hopefully, we’ll do a heck of a lot better job of it in the future.”

If Hartsville can solve its turnover woes, the Red Foxes have plenty of big-play potential with the likes of running back D.P. Pendergrass and J’Shawn Anderson.