West Florence has high hopes entering playoffs as at-large seed

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence might be entering the postseason as an at-large seed, but the Knights certainly don’t feel that way.
“I think we’re as battle-tested as anybody going into the playoffs right now,” said Knights coach Jody Jenerette, whose team plays Friday in the first round at Region 7-4A champion, Beaufort.
After all, West Florence comes from Region 6-4A, where the Knights’ losses were against No. 2 North Myrtle Beach and sixth-ranked Myrtle Beach.
“I think we’ve seen the best teams in the state while playing in our region, without a doubt,” Jenerette said. “But Beaufort is a different type of team from what I’ve seen. They do a great job, schematically. And, they do a great job of having guys in the right spots. But we’ve seen so many great athletes and so many well-coached teams this season already, we feel like we’ve seen them all.
“Whether or not we go down and match up with those guys? I don’t know. But I don’t think we’re going to see anything that we’re not ready for. And I feel that way for the rest of the playoffs.”
The Knights are 5-2 and are coming off a thrilling, 24-20 victory over South Florence. But after the Knights almost blew a 24-7 lead in the fourth quarter, that raises alarms for Jenerette.
“We need to score more points,” he said. “Time and time again, we’ve had bad penalties happen in bad spots. We’ve been backed up all season. We feel like we’re a good offense. But when you’re backed up to the 10 or 20 so often, it’s hard to go 80 or 90 yards in high school football. It’s a motion penalty here, or a false-start penalty there. Those types of things can’t happen, but they’ve unfortunately happened all year. Hopefully, we can fix that by Friday.”
If the Knights can avoid penalties Friday, they indeed have plenty of playmakers, like quarterback George Derrick Floyd (470 yards rushing, 710 passing and 10 total TDs), running backs Terry McKithen (761, six) and Nyke Johnson (155, one TD on five carries), receiver Stephen Smalls (192, two TDs) and tight end Dylan Snyder (276, four TDs).
“You want to play your best at this time of the year. I don’t know if we’re playing our best, but it seems like we’re always finding ways to win or hang around,” Jenerette said. “If you can hang around in a few and win a few in the playoffs, then you never know what can happen.”
Beaufort (4-1), meanwhile, will rely on quarterback Tyler Haley (1,024 total yards and 12 touchdowns).
“We think (Haley) is a really good player. He’s fast, and when he gets into open field, he makes people miss,” Jenerette said. “But they also have some other skill guys who are really good, and their offensive line puts then in spots to win games. They’ve also done a good job all season of finding ways to win.”
As the Knights venture in the magic and mystery that the playoffs can bring, Jenerette hammers one final message, especially to his seniors.
“The playoffs is a one-night kind of deal. You never know what can happen," he said. "I know everybody kind of uses that line, but these playoffs are different – especially this year. There are so many quality teams in the playoffs right now. If you can just find a way to win the first week, and then find a way to get a win the next week, you never know what can happen.”
