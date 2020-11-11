West Florence has high hopes entering playoffs as at-large seed

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We need to score more points,” he said. “Time and time again, we’ve had bad penalties happen in bad spots. We’ve been backed up all season. We feel like we’re a good offense. But when you’re backed up to the 10 or 20 so often, it’s hard to go 80 or 90 yards in high school football. It’s a motion penalty here, or a false-start penalty there. Those types of things can’t happen, but they’ve unfortunately happened all year. Hopefully, we can fix that by Friday.”

If the Knights can avoid penalties Friday, they indeed have plenty of playmakers, like quarterback George Derrick Floyd (470 yards rushing, 710 passing and 10 total TDs), running backs Terry McKithen (761, six) and Nyke Johnson (155, one TD on five carries), receiver Stephen Smalls (192, two TDs) and tight end Dylan Snyder (276, four TDs).

“You want to play your best at this time of the year. I don’t know if we’re playing our best, but it seems like we’re always finding ways to win or hang around,” Jenerette said. “If you can hang around in a few and win a few in the playoffs, then you never know what can happen.”

Beaufort (4-1), meanwhile, will rely on quarterback Tyler Haley (1,024 total yards and 12 touchdowns).