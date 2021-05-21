 Skip to main content
West Florence hires Kevin Robinson as boys' basketball coach
West Florence hires Kevin Robinson as boys' basketball coach

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Kevin Robinson was hired as West Florence's boys' basketball coach Friday.

Robinson had been the West girls' basketball coach the past two seasons, and replaces Nate Livesey, who resigned from coaching the Knight boys after one season.

WILL BE UPDATED

Robinson
Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

