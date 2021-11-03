West Florence hopes for spark on offense in playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence coach Jody Jenerette thinks his team is close. That somewhat frustrates him as the playoffs are set to begin Friday.
“It’s crazy in Week 11 that we’re still talking about getting close, but we knew it would take us a little time with (first-year WF quarterback) Deuce Hudson and some of the pieces we have, offensive-line wise; they’re new too,” Jenerette said. “It’s taking that long a time. I hope it pops; I hope it happens. If it does, we’re going to be a tough out.”
Jenerette’s tone of, “Watch out,” is believable after the Knights — despite scoring one offensive touchdown – still won 28-27 over South Florence last week to secure Region 6-4A’s third seed, as well as Friday’s 7:30 home game at Knight Stadium against James Island in the SCHSL state playoffs.
Knight Stadium will be the first from Florence One Schools to host a postseason game since each of the F1S schools (Wilson is the other) got on-campus stadiums.
West (7-2), which scored three touchdowns against the Bruins last week on defense or special teams, will have to find a way to stop a James Island squad that has changed its offense from its past spread scheme.
“They’re a lot better than I thought they would be, to be honest,” Jenerette said. “They try to run some two, tight-end stuff and be physical. That’s something we weren’t expecting out of those guys. We thought there would be more spread and throwing it around. So, that’s something we’ve got to prepare for. They use their tight ends a lot, so it’s going to be a challenge.”
Of the two quarterbacks James Island (5-4) has used this season, Braxton Scott has passed for the most with 766 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“(Scott) is real quick; he makes you play downfield,” Jenerette said. “He’s an athletic guy who keeps plays alive, and that’s what scares you. If you turn the ball over, it’s going to be one of those nights. We’ve got to do a really good job of corralling him and keeping him down.”
Wushi Ravenel leads the Trojans with 332 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Marcus Adams has 110 and two, and John Grant has 276 and six. Terio McKelvey, meanwhile at running back, has rushed for 483 yards and two scores.
West’s offense is led by running back Terry McKithen with 1,166 yards and 21 touchdowns.
“Everything, though, starts with the offensive line,” Jenerette said. “Any coach would tell you that.”
On defense, linebacker Franklin Emerson has had an impressive season with 87 tackles, including a blocked punt and recovery for a touchdown against South Florence.
“Our defense has carried us all season,” Jenerette said. “I think we rally to the ball really well. We’ve got some guys who can run. They get to the ball, and they’ll hit you, too. (Emerson) is as good as any linebacker in the state right now. He’s that kind of guy who gets us lined up and ready to go.”
What also has the Knights ready to go is having played a Region 6-4A schedule. Six of the seven teams from that group are in the playoffs.
“Our region is much heralded in the state about how hard and physical it is,” Jenerette said. “If you can survive, or do a little better than survive it like we have this year, you’ve got that in the back of your mind, ‘We’ve seen really good teams, and we’ve seen really good programs.’”
One more advantage is, after losing a regular-season home game because of the pandemic, the Knights get to make up for that Friday.
“It’s really cool. I hope the $10 admission the SCHSL is doing doesn’t affect the gate,” Jenerette said. “But we know our students will be there, without a doubt.”