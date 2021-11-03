West Florence hopes for spark on offense in playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence coach Jody Jenerette thinks his team is close. That somewhat frustrates him as the playoffs are set to begin Friday.

“It’s crazy in Week 11 that we’re still talking about getting close, but we knew it would take us a little time with (first-year WF quarterback) Deuce Hudson and some of the pieces we have, offensive-line wise; they’re new too,” Jenerette said. “It’s taking that long a time. I hope it pops; I hope it happens. If it does, we’re going to be a tough out.”

Jenerette’s tone of, “Watch out,” is believable after the Knights — despite scoring one offensive touchdown – still won 28-27 over South Florence last week to secure Region 6-4A’s third seed, as well as Friday’s 7:30 home game at Knight Stadium against James Island in the SCHSL state playoffs.

Knight Stadium will be the first from Florence One Schools to host a postseason game since each of the F1S schools (Wilson is the other) got on-campus stadiums.

West (7-2), which scored three touchdowns against the Bruins last week on defense or special teams, will have to find a way to stop a James Island squad that has changed its offense from its past spread scheme.