West Florence hopes to build on lower-state final appearance

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence rides a wave of momentum after last year’s run to the Class 4A, lower-state final – the program’s first since 2003.

What's up for an encore? With seven starters back on offense, and eight on defense, Knights coach Jody Jenerette thinks chances are good for another impressive season.

That, of course, brings high expectations.

“High expectations are a good thing and bad thing at the same time,” said Jenerette, whose team was 10-3 last year. “But like I told them the other day, we didn’t play in November because we got hot late. We played in November because we had good practices every single day. That got us to November. This year’s team is very similar to last year’s group in that aspect.”

OFFENSE

The Knights, in recent years, have had an impressive lineage of running backs from Ailym Ford to Terry McKithen.

Ford is now a standout at Chattanooga, and McKithen is a freshman at Georgia Military.

Who’s next? Just so happens, Jenerette has an answer: Darren Lloyd.

“I love Darren,” Jenerette said. “I think Darren is a guy that nobody is going to be expecting to replace Terry. But if I had to choose one guy on this planet to replace Terry, it would be Darren Lloyd. He’s that guy who you can count on. He’s that guy who can make a nothing play into something. “

Kelvin Hunter, who has received offers from FBS schools like South Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Kentucky as a defensive back, will also see time at running back for West.

“Kelvin is that guy who has everybody’s attention right now as far as the offers he has,” Jenerette said. “He’ll definitely tote it for us. You have to use a guy who runs a 4.4 (40-yard dash). You’ve got to let him touch it, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Deuce Hudson, meanwhile, returns at quarterback.

“Deuce got better in every practice last year, and he just carried that over into this year on how he has progressed,” Jenerette said. “He’s a leader, and our guys followed him. He’s just a dynamic guy who can run and throw the ball. We’ll go as far as he carries us, without a doubt.”

Steven Smalls returns as a fourth-year starter at receiver.

“I don’t think a lot of teams have that kind of guy who has started every single snap for us since he walked through the door four years ago,” Jenerette said. “He’ll be the guy we’re counting on to make things happen at receiver.”

Bryson Graves, who already stars in baseball and basketball, also will be a receiver.

West has also had standout tight ends the past few years, with the likes of Dylan Snyder (now at Georgia Southern) and Avion McBride (Georgia State). This year’s Knights will feature Mason Benton at that position.

“Our last two tight ends have been Division 1, and (Benton) is in that same mold,” Jenerette said. “He’s not going to be a D1 guy because he doesn’t run that 4.7 or 4.8. But he’s a guy who will definitely play on Saturdays.”

In the trenches, three-year starter Harrison Brown and Josh Daniels are expected to hold that down.

“(Brown) understands the offense and understands what we expect,” Jenerette said. “He can do anything and can play any position. And Josh had a tremendous offseason. He’s a big ol’ right guard for us. We may have to bump him around a bit, but Josh and Harrison will be the guys we kind of lean on.”

DEFENSE

Defensive end Brody Cook and nose guard Tyler Smith will be among the ones to watch.

“Brody started every game for us on that side of the ball last year as a 10th-grader,” Jenerette said. “And Tyler is a guy who spot-played for us last year. He’ll start and he can do really well. If we’re going to have a chance at stopping anybody, those two are probably where we’ll start at.”

Franklin Emerson, at linebacker, is expected to shine once again.

“(Emerson), I think, is the best linebacker in South Carolina,” Jenerette said. “There are not many guys like him in football. He was our ball boy when I first got here. When you look back on film, it’s really cool how much progress he has made; he hits you right in the face. You don’t see many guys in high school football who will look for contact and look to strike.

“When he hits you, it’s a violent collision,” he added. “The concern is him staying healthy because when he hits people so hard, you worry about him getting hurt.”

Although colleges will likely play Hunter in the secondary, he is a projected linebacker this season.

“The more speed you have in the box, the better off you are,” Jenerette said. “No one can rush like (Hunter). He can flat out run. And, he loves contact too. He’s not scared to stick his face in the fire a bit and get a little tough.”

Dashawn Gamble returns in the secondary as a three-year starter, and Tyler Brown is also expected to make an impact.

“They know our system and know what (defensive coordinator Jerran Devlin) wants and can communicate,” Jenerette said. “(Gamble) is a guy who is a really good football player. He understands where he’s supposed to be all the time. He makes a bunch of plays. I think both of those guys are going to have a really good year.”

SPECIAL TEAMS

Sam Spence returns as the Knights’ kicker and probable punter. If the Knights don’t solve their long-snap woes, Emerson will punt like he did often in 2021.

“I think Sam can have a really good year; I don’t think there’s a better kicker in South Carolina than Sam, to be honest with you,” Jenerette said. “He also had a really good summer. I honestly hadn’t seen him much. He went to Las Vegas, Alabama and he’s been to Dartmouth – you name it. He’s been just about everywhere for kicking camps.”