West Florence learns hard lessons in loss to Myrtle Beach

In the second quarter, however, it appeared the Knights were back on track while showing flashes of what made them 2-0 beforehand.

Floyd and McKithen were mixing it up enough to even mix up the Seahawks’ defense now and then. After a 79-yard run by McKithen, Floyd scored from the 13, and it was a game again.

After the Seahawks used their balanced offense to respond with a score of their own for a 24-7 lead, West Florence wasn't fazed. It got within 24-14 with 1:34 left in the half on McKithen’s 32-yard score. He finished Friday’s game with 129 yards, including 107 yards on 10 rushes during the first half.

After West started the second half with the ball, momentum appeared to still be on the Knights’ side when Floyd used play action and found Dylan Snyder on third and long for a 34-yard gain.

But at the Myrtle Beach 38 and facing fourth-and-15, Floyd couldn’t find any open receivers and was forced to run.

It was a 9-yard gain before he was forced out of bounds.