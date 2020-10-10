West Florence learns hard lessons in loss to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Coach Jody Jenerette has built West Florence into a top-10 program.
But in order for the Knights to become a top-five, or even a top-two team, lessons are along the way.
Some might be harder than others.
But those harder lessons are what Jenerette’s Knights experienced Friday during a 51-14 loss at top-ranked Myrtle Beach.
Three West Florence mistakes turned into 20 Seahawk points. The first was a botched punt that Myrtle Beach’s Keltron Bessant returned 12 yards to give the Seahawks a 10-0 lead.
Then in the third quarter, after trailing 24-14 at halftime, the Knights started with the ball. But after failing to convert on fourth down, Myrtle Beach drove back down and made it 31-14.
Then, in less than a minute, things spiraled out of control, as two Knight turnovers resulted in 13 Seahawk points, and West never recovered. Myrtle Beach’s Kenderson Cardaci returned a Terry McKithen fumble 20 yards for a touchdown. And then, 41.7 seconds later, Cardaci grabbed a pitch by quarterback George Derrick Floyd and returned that to the end zone.
West Florence never recovered.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a bunch of times. You can’t give up anything, much less, 21 points at their place on those kinds of mistakes,” said Jenerette, whose team’s record dropped to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 6-4A. “They’re better than we are, don’t get me wrong. That’s as tough as any environment to play in, and we weren’t ready early.”
In the second quarter, however, it appeared the Knights were back on track while showing flashes of what made them 2-0 beforehand.
Floyd and McKithen were mixing it up enough to even mix up the Seahawks’ defense now and then. After a 79-yard run by McKithen, Floyd scored from the 13, and it was a game again.
After the Seahawks used their balanced offense to respond with a score of their own for a 24-7 lead, West Florence wasn't fazed. It got within 24-14 with 1:34 left in the half on McKithen’s 32-yard score. He finished Friday’s game with 129 yards, including 107 yards on 10 rushes during the first half.
After West started the second half with the ball, momentum appeared to still be on the Knights’ side when Floyd used play action and found Dylan Snyder on third and long for a 34-yard gain.
But at the Myrtle Beach 38 and facing fourth-and-15, Floyd couldn’t find any open receivers and was forced to run.
It was a 9-yard gain before he was forced out of bounds.
“We wanted to come out and compete. We seemed to have a decent drive going to open the third quarter, and then it fizzled out,” Jenerette said. “And after that, (Myrtle Beach) took over. And when you’re Myrtle Beach and that ball starts rolling, it goes downhill against you pretty quick.”
Floyd accounted for 155 total yards (95 passing) Friday, and Snyder had two catches for 71 yards.
Up next for the Knights is a non-region game this at Conway.
As for last week’s loss to the Seahawks, Jenerette and his team simply will press ahead.
“This is just a learning experience for our guys," he said. "To win state championships, you’ve got to go through Myrtle Beach and play well.”
West Florence 0 14 0 0 – 14
Myrtle Beach 10 14 20 7 – 51
FIRST QUARTER
MB – Sullivan Hardin 32 FG, 5:43
MB – Keltron Bessant 12 fumble return (Hardin kick), 2:48
SECOND QUARTER
MB – Andrew Doss 25 run (Hardin kick), 10:36
WF – George Derrick Floyd 13 run (Sam Spence kick), 8:58
MB – Cam Ward 1 run (Hardin kick), 4:18
WF – Terry McKithen 32 run (Spence kick), 1:34
THIRD QUARTER
MB – Ward 8 run (Hardin kick), 3:16
MB – Kenderson Cardaci 20 fumble return (Hardin kick), 1:37
MB – Kenderson Cardaci 20 fumble return (kick failed), :41.3
FOURTH QUARTER
MB – Doss 10 run (Hardin kick), 2:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – WF: McKithen 19-129, Floyd 12-60, Nyke Johnson 3-35, Marshall Brown 2-12, Malik Terry 3-16. MB: Ben Herriott 11-79, Cam Ward 8-43, Ryan Burger 2-7, Andrew Doss 11-147.
PASSING – WF: Floyd 5-11-0-95. MB: Burger 15-20-0-141
RECEIVING – WF: Semaj Johnson 1-7, Snyder 2-71, McKithen 1-2, Avion McBride 1-15. MB: Herriott 4-31, Doss 2-11, Raykwon Williams 1-6, Adam Randall 3-33, J.J. Jones 4-52, Ryan Burch 1-8.
RECORDS: WF 2-1 overall, 2-1 Region 6-4A; MB 3-0, 3-0.
NEXT: West Florence plays Friday at Conway.
