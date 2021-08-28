West Florence makes most of long-awaited Knight Stadium debut

When it happened, Jenerette saw the whole view.

"I was like, 'Man, we finally got this thing in,'" Jenerette said. "What a big moment for our fans; what a big moment for the community."

To put in perspective what a big moment this was, Friday's game was one that almost didn't happen for West − not at home, anyway. Before the season, the Knights were scheduled to host Conway on Friday, but the Tigers' region changed games around, and that left West Florence looking for a new opponent. Right before West Florence played at Lexington, it was at first thought West would have to play at Clover in order to play at all, and therefore give up that home game.

But after West discovered Cheraw − a team the Knights scrimmaged in the preseason − was available, the Knights canceled the Clover road game and got to have an Aug. 27 home game after all, against the Braves.

On Friday, McKithen also scored from 21 and 3 yards before halftime to help give his team a 23-7 lead. The latter score happened after the Knights' Brody Cook blocked a punt deep in Braves territory. The other points before halftime came from a Sam Spence field goal of 24 yards.