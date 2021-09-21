 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Florence moves ahead of South Florence in state poll
0 Comments
agate

West Florence moves ahead of South Florence in state poll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
West Florence wf athletics logo 2018-19

This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 21. First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Chapin

7. Ridge View

8. Riverside

9. Woodmont

10. Dorman

Others receiving votes: Sumter, Mauldin, Goose Creek, Lexington, Ashley Ridge, Spring Valley, Spartanburg

Class 4A

1. A.C. Flora (12)

2. Myrtle Beach (1)

3. South Pointe (1)

4. Greenville

5. West Florence

6. Greenwood

7. South Florence

8. Catawba Ridge

9. Beaufort

10. Indian Land

Others receiving votes: North Myrtle Beach, York, Hartsville, Irmo, Lancaster

Class 3A

1. Daniel (14)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Camden

5. Chapman

6. Aynor

7. Brookland-Cayce

8. Gilbert

9. Powdersville

10. Lower Richland

Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Seneca, Keenan, Chester

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (13)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Marion

4. Silver Bluff

5. Barnwell

6. Saluda

7. Timberland

8. Andrews

9. Wade Hampton

10. Phillip Simmons

Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Christ Church, St. Joe’s, Landrum, Woodland, Newberry

Class A

1. Southside Christian (14)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Whale Branch

4. Lamar

5. Lake View

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Ridge Spring-Monetta

8. Lewisville

9. (tie) Great Falls

9. (tie) Baptist Hill

9. (tie) Hannah-Pamplico

Others receiving votes: Dixie, Wagener-Salley, Carvers Bay, Denmark-Olar, Johnsonville

This Week’s Voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep Redzone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has the edge in the NL Wildcard race?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert