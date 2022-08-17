West Florence opens season Friday at home vs. Lexington

FLORENCE, S.C. – Terry McKithen, who scored four touchdowns in last year's 42-33 win over Lexington, has graduated from West Florence. But the Knights still have Darren Lloyd, who decimated the 2021 Wildcats on special teams.

Lloyd, who made a long return in that game to set up a McKithen touchdown, later himself scored on long return. Just so happens, he is taking McKithen's place in this year's backfield.

How big of a factor will Lloyd be in the Knights’ 7:30 p.m. season opener against Lexington on Friday at Knight Stadium (96.3-FM, ESPN Radio)? West coach Jody Jenerette thinks Lloyd can be a factor, but he can’t be the lone one.

“The players have been waiting for this since January; they’ve seen the schedule and saw Lexington sitting there,” said Jenerette, whose team reached last year’s lower-state final in Class 4A. “Our players know what happened when we went (to Lexington) last year; they know it was a war and it came down to the last couple of plays in the game. I don’t see that being different this season.

“I don’t know if this team can do it or not,” he added. “We’ll see. That’s the thing about being a coach. You can look good in the paper and on TV. But until you can do it on Friday nights, it doesn’t matter.”

Deuce Hudson, who also scored a touchdown against Lexington last year, returns as the Knights’ starting quarterback in Friday's Morning News Game of the Week.

“Deuce is a vastly improved football player from last season,” Jenerette said. “He’s bigger and stronger. He lost some weight this past summer because he got sick. But he has put it back on. He looks good and he’s throwing the ball well. We’ll go as far as he takes us.”

While West is a run-first offense, so is Lexington (2021 5A lower-state semifinalist) with the likes of Jonah Norris.

“They want to run the ball. And if I was playing us, I’d want to do that too concerning the way we’ve looked so far in the preseason,” Jenerette said.

The front lines of West's defense will then be especially important. West has an impressive group of linebackers in Franklin Emerson, Kelvin Hunter, Nashon Frison and Dashun Scott.

“Those are our four best players as far as that unit goes,” Jenerette said. “If those four can’t handle it, we’re not going to beat anybody, anyway. A lot will depend on our defensive line. If our defensive line mans up and does what they’re supposed to do, we’ve got a shot. But we’ve got to get a lot better than what we played in last Friday’s scrimmage at Brookland-Cayce.”

Other parts of special teams could also be important Friday.

“We’ve got to block punts,” Jenerette said. “That’s our motto here. If you block a punt, you’ve got a chance to win every game.”

Then, there is heralded kicker Sam Spence.

“When you can kick it in the end zone like (Spence) does and make a team go 80 yards, it’s not going to happen,” Jenerette said. “There’s not a high school team in America that can consistently go 80 yards, so we need Sam to kick the ball into their end zone.”