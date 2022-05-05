West Florence pitcher Mac Sawyer shines in clutch during Knights' 4-2 win over Colleton County

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence held its own when it had to. The Knights then scored when they had the chance, and won 4-2 Tuesday over Colleton County to remain alive in their Class 4A, district playoffs.

"It feels good to get a playoff win," West coach Josh Brown said. "It wasn't pretty tonight. But we'll take a win."

The Knights’ next game is Saturday at Aiken at a time to be determined.

On Thursday, Knights pitcher Mac Sawyer was on point. So much so, even after Colleton County loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the first, he and West escaped. After inducing two pop-outs, he struck Dustin Hadwin out to end the threat.

"We got off to a really bad start, and Mac showed his toughness. Bases loaded, nobody out is a tough way to start a game," Brown said. "And, to put up a zero and not let them score, that set the tone."

While the bases were loaded with nobody out, Knights pitching coach Kevin Elliott visited Sawyer on the mound.

"He just told us to relax, have fun and do what we always do," Sawyer said.

West resembled what in football is known as a “bend-but-don’t break” defense. After Colleton’s Palmer Thomas doubled to lead off the top of the fifth while West led 2-1, the Knights escaped again. Sawyer took a Hadwin bunt and threw to third baseman Cooper Coleman for the tag on Thomas. Then, Sawyer struck out Warren Hunter and Cohen Crosby.

In the bottom of the fifth, West pulled away for good with Camp Keels’ blast over the right-center fence.

"That was just a big pinch-hit for (Keels)," Brown said. "He had a great batting practice. He hit like five balls out, which he doesn't normally do. I had a gut feeling to give him a swing, and it made a coach feel like a genius, there."

Bryson Graves followed a short time later with an RBI triple that gave the Knights a 4-1 advantage.

The Knights took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Josh Williams scored on an error. They had a chance to break the game open with one out, but Brody Cook and Peyton Rogers got caught in rundowns before being tagged out.

In the top of the third, after Hadwin hit a one-out, RBI single to tie the game at 1, Sawyer induced two flyouts to escape. Then, in the bottom half, the Knights took the lead for good, 2-1, on Cook’s RBI groundout.

