West Florence QB George Derrick Floyd set tone from the start

FLORENCE, S.C. — His mouth wired shut, jaw broken from a summer fastball gone awry, George Derrick Floyd was going to play football.
The sooner, the better.
Sure, there were doctor’s orders to follow. But there were also X’s and O’s.
Two weeks after surgery, the West Florence senior quarterback was there, lifting with his teammates. And when he first stepped to the line of scrimmage for summer walk-throughs, it did not matter that Floyd was unable to speak.
His presence on the field at that time spoke volumes.
“It made everybody understand this is super important to him,” Knights coach Jody Jenerette said. “He showed that his teammates are very important to him. I don’t know of many who would have done that. But it opened their eyes to let them know how important this is to him.”
There was nowhere else Floyd wanted to be.
“I wanted to show them that I’m here, that I wanted to be the leader and show them that I’m preparing for our team and preparing for our season,“ Floyd said. “I think they were just thinking, ‘Dang! Maybe I should care too!' And I think that shows with our season, so far.”
It has been a really good season so far for West Florence, which is 4-2, its losses on the road against the state’s No. 2- and 3-ranked teams, North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach. And Floyd has had a lot to do with the Knights' success.
Channeling that drive into his ferocious running style in the Knights’ read-option attack, Floyd poses just as much a threat for a long touchdown run as star running back Terry McKithen. But Floyd’s progress in his passing game has been the difference maker, of late. So far this season, Floyd has rushed for 375 yards and three touchdowns. Passing, he has accounted for 634 yards and seven more scores.
Although Floyd has a lot to do with making the Knights’ big plays, there is much to be said about the bigger impact of his showing up to practice that summer day with his mouth wired shut.
His jaw was broken while playing for Florence Post 1’s baseball team, and he had surgery that next day.
“The doctors said it would be six to eight weeks before my jaw was fully healed, and they were pretty sure it would heal in four to five,” Floyd said. “And everything healed the right way and fast, and I was good to go.”
Two weeks after surgery, however, Floyd could not wait any longer to be with his team.
“I just had to try and speak as much as I could, but it was mostly signals,” Floyd said.
While Floyd made practice appear for the most part normal, his diet was far from it.
“I had to eat everything with a straw,” Floyd said. “I had basically the same thing every day: Grits in the morning, and then blended-up roast beef and mashed potatoes. And maybe a smoothie, occasionally.”
Floyd said he lost between 20 and 25 pounds, which he has since gained back.
And to celebrate getting the wires taken out of his mouth, he celebrated like just about any other teenager would: by going to a pizza buffet.
But Floyd’s leadership has gone beyond his years. And that has resonated with the team.
“He’s just a leader, he’s the guy everybody looks at,” Jenerette said. “If he’s having a good day or a bad day, that’s what the team feeds off of. But he doesn’t have many bad days. He’s a team-first guy, and I’m just so proud of him. He’s played at a high level for us, and hopefully he can keep it going.”
West wraps up its regular season tonight, playing South Florence at Memorial Stadium. And after football does end, Floyd returns to baseball — the sport in which he recently committed to play at The Citadel (Floyd said, as of now, he’ll just play baseball).
For now, however, Floyd’s focus is on the gridiron.
And his Knight teammates' focus is on him.
“I want to make sure my teammates know that I have their back, so they’ll have mine,” Floyd said.
Mission accomplished.
