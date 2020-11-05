West Florence QB George Derrick Floyd set tone from the start

Channeling that drive into his ferocious running style in the Knights’ read-option attack, Floyd poses just as much a threat for a long touchdown run as star running back Terry McKithen. But Floyd’s progress in his passing game has been the difference maker, of late. So far this season, Floyd has rushed for 375 yards and three touchdowns. Passing, he has accounted for 634 yards and seven more scores.

Although Floyd has a lot to do with making the Knights’ big plays, there is much to be said about the bigger impact of his showing up to practice that summer day with his mouth wired shut.

His jaw was broken while playing for Florence Post 1’s baseball team, and he had surgery that next day.

“The doctors said it would be six to eight weeks before my jaw was fully healed, and they were pretty sure it would heal in four to five,” Floyd said. “And everything healed the right way and fast, and I was good to go.”

Two weeks after surgery, however, Floyd could not wait any longer to be with his team.

“I just had to try and speak as much as I could, but it was mostly signals,” Floyd said.

While Floyd made practice appear for the most part normal, his diet was far from it.