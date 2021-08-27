West Florence RB Terry McKithen's TD on 1st play from scrimmage sets tone in dominant night at Knight Stadium

FLORENCE, S.C. – Terry McKithen zigged right, zagged left. Then, in the blink of an eye, he was gone – 67 yards down the sideline and into the Knight Stadium history book.

The West Florence senior’s long touchdown was not only on Friday’s first play from scrimmage, it was on the inaugural play from scrimmage in the history of the Knights’ new stadium in regular-season play.

After rushing for 66 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 42-33 win that opened the season at Lexington, McKithen’s first home performance of 2021 was a worthy encore. He rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone during Friday’s 35-14 win over Cheraw. At game’s end, he had 155 yards and four TDs on 23 carries.

McKithen also scored from 21 and 3 yards before halftime to help give his team a 23-7 advantage.

Cheraw struck back on the opening series of the third quarter with a touchdown, getting within 23-14. But West responded with McKithen converting a fourth-and-2 run and eventually scoring from the 1 to account for his fourth score.

Knights quarterback Deuce Hudson rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries, and teammate Darren Lloyd accounted for 79 yards, including West’s final touchdown of the game.